UAE postpones Mars mission due to bad weather at Japan launch site

DUBAI

The United Arab Emirates has postponed the launch of its mission to Mars due to weather conditions at the launch site in Japan, the UAE government communications office said on Tuesday.

A new launch date in July will be announced soon, the statement on Twitter said.

The UAE's Hope Probe was due to launch from Japan's Tanegashima Space Center at 12:51 a.m. on Wednesday for a seven-month journey to the red planet where it was due to orbit and send back data about the atmosphere.

