Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Cabinet meeting in Downing Street
British Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries Photo: Reuters/JOHN SIBLEY
tech

UK to strengthen internet laws to fight Russian disinformation

2 Comments
LONDON

Britain is proposing a new law that will require social media companies to proactively tackle disinformation posted by foreign states such as Russia, the government said on Monday.

The law would tackle fake accounts on platforms such as Meta's Facebook and Twitter that were set up on behalf of foreign states to influence elections or court proceedings, the government said.

The law is likely to be passed during this parliamentary session through an amendment to link the National Security Bill and Online Safety Bill, both of which are in the government's current program.

Communications regulator Ofcom will draw up codes of practice to help social media companies comply with the law, and will have the power to issue fines for infringement.

Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries said on Monday the invasion of Ukraine has shown how Russia uses social media to spread lies about its actions.

"We cannot allow foreign states or their puppets to use the internet to conduct hostile online warfare unimpeded," she said. "That's why we are strengthening our new internet safety protections to make sure social media firms identify and root out state-backed disinformation."

© Thomson Reuters 2022.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Disinformation, eh?

https://twitter.com/BestForBritain/status/1541735815067435010

0 ( +0 / -0 )

this is how "democracy" looks like...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

British is failing empire,with their drury lives,

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tech

Why Isn’t Japan as Tech Savvy as It Should Be?

GaijinPot Blog