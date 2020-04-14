Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
tech

Apple launches site to show how coronavirus lockdowns affect movement

0 Comments
SAN FRANCISCO

Apple Inc on Tuesday said it would release data that could help inform public health authorities on whether people are driving less during lockdown orders to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

The data is gathered by counting the number routing requests from Apple Maps, which is installed on all iPhones, and comparing it to past usage to detect changes in the volume of people driving, walking or taking public transit around the world, Apple said.

The information is being updated daily and compared to a date in mid-January, before most U.S. lockdown measures were in place, Apple said. More than 90% of Americans are under stay-at-home orders and various lockdowns are underway in countries around the globe.

The data would be aggregated so that the requests from individual users would not be shown, and it does not track individual users or their locations, the company said.

The information, available on a public website, will show changes for major cities and 63 countries or regions, Apple said.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, requests for driving directions as of April 12 were down 70% versus Jan. 13, and requests for transit directions plunged 84%, the data showed. In New York City, driving direction requests were down 69% and transit requests were down 89%.

Apple does not provide the absolute number of requests or a specific number of people moving, instead expressing the data as a percentage of requests compared its mid-January baseline.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

A DIY Guide To Making Alternative Face Masks

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Get Your Veg Fix In Tokyo With These Vegetable Delivery Boxes

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Nezu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Complete your Post Graduate Studies in Japan at Kyoto’s Doshisha University

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: March 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Culture

Remembering Ken Shimura Through His Best Comedy Sketches

GaijinPot Blog