Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Apple raises iPhone 11 production by about 10%: Nikkei

0 Comments
TOKYO

Apple Inc has asked suppliers to increase production of its iPhone 11 models by up to 8 million units, or about 10%, Nikkei Asian Review reported on Friday, citing better than expected demand.

"Previously, Apple was quite conservative about placing orders", which were less than for last year's new iPhone, said the Nikkei quoting a source.

"After the increase, prepared production volume for the iPhone 11 series will be higher compared to last year".

Sources cited by Nikkei said that the recent surge in iPhone orders is concentrated in the cheapest iPhone 11 model and the iPhone 11 Pro model, while Apple has slightly revised down orders for its top range model, the iPhone 11 Pro Max, which has a starting price of $1,099.

The newspaper also reported that suppliers remain cautious and said they were concerned that the higher level of orders would not be sustained.

"Demand is good for now. But we have to be careful not to be too optimistic," an executive-level source said in the report."I hope that this year's peak season lasts longer than last year."

Apple did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

The company launched its three new iPhone models in September and reduced the starting price of the model upgrade, despite better cameras, to $699, compared to $749 for last year's iPhone XR.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

LGBT

Kansai Rainbow Festa

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Shibuya

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

4 Japanese Laws That Desperately Need To Be Amended For Women

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Types of Students You’ll See at English Speech Contests in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 5-6

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

5 Updates to Know About Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! Coming to Netflix Nov. 1

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

Office Fashion: 4 Tips For “Wearing It Right” At A Japanese Workplace

Savvy Tokyo