Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Apple to hold Nov 10 event; analysts expect new Mac computers

0 Comments
By Stephen Nellis
SAN FRANCISCO

Apple Inc on Monday announced a special event for Nov 10 but gave no further details aside from a tag line of "one more thing."

Apple last month announced a range of new iPhones and also announced new Apple Watches and a services bundle in September. The company in June said it would introduce new Mac computers using its own processor chips, dubbed Apple Silicon, before the end of the year.

Analysts expect the new Macs to debut at the November event. The Apple Silicon Macs will mark the start of a transition away Intel Corp, Apple's supplier for laptop and desktop processors since 2006.

The "one more thing" tagline calls back to a line former Chief Executive Officer Steve Jobs sometimes used at the company's events before unveiling previously unannounced products. In addition to the new Macs, analysts believe that Apple is working on a new pair of over-ear AirPods headphones and tracking tags similar to those made by Tile Inc to bolster Apple's growing accessories business.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tatami Room: The Heart Of Japanese Contemporary Home

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways to have an Online Halloween in Japan This Year

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥100,000 in Ikebukuro—October 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Ghosts

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required Week 43, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Japanese Cooking Sites to Follow

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What Ghost of Tsushima Gets Right and Wrong About Japan’s Past

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Beauty Blenda Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Spooking Yourself While Social Distancing

Savvy Tokyo