Google rolls out fix for issues with Android contact tracing apps

SAN FRANCISCO

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Wednesday it has rolled out a fix for issues with some Android apps developed using the company's Exposure Notifications System that helps in COVID-19 contact tracing.

The issue caused a delay in the ability of these apps to load or conduct regular exposure checks.

It may take a few hours for devices to catch up, a Google spokesperson said, adding that the company will work directly with developers in some cases.

However, the issue did not cause the loss of any data, the spokesperson added.

Exposure Notifications System, rolled out by Apple Inc and Google in September, enables public health authorities to use smartphones to assist in contact tracing without having to build an app.

The NHS COVID-19 app, used in England and Wales for contact tracing, said its Android users were getting a loading screen notification and it was working with Google to resolve the issue.

The issue was first reported by technology website The Verge.

