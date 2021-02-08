Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Musk-fuelled bitcoin surge triggers cryptocurrency exchange glitches

1 Comment
SAN FRANCISCO

Major cryptocurrency exchanges experienced technical issues on Monday as trading volumes soared after billionaire Elon Musk's Tesla Inc revealed it had purchased $1.5 billion of bitcoin and would soon accept it as a form of payment.

The electric-vehicle company's move marked the latest step toward mainstream acceptance of bitcoin, sending it 10% higher on expectations that other companies will soon join asset manager BlackRock Inc and payments companies Square and PayPal in backing the cryptocurrency.

San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken said it had re-enabled sign-ups after temporarily disabling them earlier in the day because of heavy traffic leading to connectivity issues with its website, while peers Gemini and Binance said their systems were experiencing difficulties.

"The recent run-up far exceeded anticipated increases in demand, up over five-fold from previous all-time highs," a Kraken spokesperson said in an email.

The spokesperson added that $56 billion of digital assets were traded on Kraken in January this year, more than what was traded throughout all of 2019.

Kraken said it was working to increase capacity to handle higher demand in the future.

Coinbase, founded in 2012 and among the most well-known cryptocurrency platforms globally, said on its website that no issues had been reported on Monday.

"Our platform is fully up and running and has been throughout the recent trading surges," a spokesman for Coinbase told Reuters.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Nice one Elon, he basically de-risked crypto for all the other companies with his Tweet. When more companies start disclosing their crypto purchases (Possibly AAPL next) then we see $50k BTC easily. It's not going away.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For February 1-7

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Kanazawa City: A Star on Japan’s Historical ‘Mitsuboshi Kaidou’

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #116: Pui Pui Molcar Driving Twitter Wild

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #117: Kumamoto Castle Wall Restoration Complete!

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What the Heck is Setsubun?

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Savvy Tips for Avoiding Dreaded “Bento Stress”

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Manage Your Weight and Promote Health with Oolong Tea

Savvy Tokyo

Recruiters at Apex Thrive Under Any Circumstance

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Japanese Style Homemade Vegetable Stock

Savvy Tokyo

Niigata

GaijinPot Travel

Uncategorized

Top 6 Things To Do on the Mitsuboshi Kaidou

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 5

GaijinPot Blog