tech

Zoom says it has 300 million meeting participants, not users

SAN FRANCISCO

Video conferencing provider Zoom said on Thursday it had mistakenly published a blog last week that put its daily users at 300 million people when the figure instead referred to the number of meeting participants.

The Zoom blog from April 22 has now been edited to say that the company had surpassed "300 million daily Zoom meeting participants" instead of "more than 300 million daily users".

"When we realized this error, we adjusted the wording to 'participants'," the company said, adding, "this was a genuine oversight on our part."

Shares of the video conferencing app fell 6.6% to $136.84 in morning trade following an initial report by The Verge, which spotted the change in the blog post to meeting participants.

Daily active users is a standard term in the tech sector, which seeks to count individual users only once in a day whereas other definitions may allow for double-counting of users at different times.

Reuters and other media outlets have been reporting Zoom's meeting participants figures as daily users.

As corporations and schools shift to remote work and billions of people subject to stay-at-home orders seek ways to remain connected, Zoom has seen a surge in demand for its services. But it has also experienced a backlash as the increased use exposed privacy and security flaws.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

