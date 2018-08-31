Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Apple expected to unveil new iPhone models on Sept 12

SAN FRANCISCO

Apple Inc said on Thursday it will host an event on Sept 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater in the company's Cupertino, California, campus, where it is widely expected to unveil new iPhone models.

Analysts believe Apple plans to release three new smartphones this year, including one with a larger display than previous models. Analysts also expect Apple to release an iPhone with a edge-to-edge display similar to the iPhone X but using less-costly LCD screen technology.

Apple's event invitation made heavy use of the color gold, fueling speculation on social media that the company plans to launch a gold-colored successor to the iPhone X, which was made available only in silver and gray last year.

Documents filed at the U.S. Federal Communications Commission unsealed earlier this year showed Apple had sought approval for a gold version of its iPhone X, but it never released the color.

A few hours after Apple's announcement, 9to5Mac, a technology news website, posted photographs of two gold iPhone models stacked on top each other, with a larger-screened model on the bottom. Both models resemble the current iPhone X.

The site said the new flagship model will be called the iPhone XS and that Apple also plans to release a new version of the Apple Watch with a larger display by reducing the edges around it.

9to5Mac told Reuters the photographs were not mockups and represented Apple's actual planned products but declined to say how it had obtained them. Apple did not respond to requests for comment about the authenticity of the photos.

Apple shares were up 2.2 percent at an all-time high of$227.97.

Apple has for years released its new phone models in the second week of September, and often updates other product lines such as the Apple Watch at the event. The company has already given base-model iPads and some MacBook laptops an update this year.

Apple typically starts selling new iPhones a few weeks after launching them, in time for the holiday shopping season. The iPhone X, priced at $999 and up, has helped Apple beat Wall Street sales expectations.

Investor Warren Buffett, speaking on Thursday to CNBC, said the iPhone is "enormously underpriced" even when it costs$1,000, given how indispensable it has become for so many people.

I traded in my Iphone earlier this year for an Android Mi A1 for 23,000 yen and lovin' it. Iphones are just simply too overpriced.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

send me your used phones

1 ( +1 / -0 )

To be honest I like iPhones - very high quality gadget with the best cameras out-there. The brands that are equal or of close quality cost as much.

Thus speaking for 95 % of the things you really need to do with your smartphone you can go with nowadays mid-range model for 1/3 of that price!

Sorry I don't have any iPhones to send you sf2 - all reused in the family :-)

And cracapaphat - you can buy similar phone for even less on Aliexpress!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

