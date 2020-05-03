Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
tech

Apple launches new MacBook Pro with updated keyboard

0 Comments
SAN FRANCISCO

Apple Inc on Monday launched an updated version of its MacBook Pro with modified keyboards, as the laptop line had faced criticism for typing-related problems, while boosting performance and adding storage.

Apple said its new lineup of MacBook Pro, priced at $1,299 and at $1,199 for the education-focused model, was available online.

MacBooks account for 9% of the company's total revenue.

The new keyboard follows the "scissor" mechanism more commonly found in the industry.

The iPhone maker switched back to the mechanism, discarding the "butterfly" keyboards, after it received complaints of sticky, unresponsive keys and keystrokes that failed to register when tiny amounts of dust or debris accumulated under or near keys.

The updated version will provide double the storage of its predecessor, with a capacity of up to 1 terabyte.

The company also said the new MacBook Pro will be available in select stores later this week.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Tweet of the Week #79: Golden Week 2020 Downgraded to Gaman Week

GaijinPot Blog

Aomori

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Tokyo Rainbow Pride 2020 Moves Online with Pride from Home Hashtag and Live Streams

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Proper Etiquette For Quitting Your Job In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Japanese Vocabulary for Talking about the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

9 Japanese Museums You Can Tour Virtually

GaijinPot Travel