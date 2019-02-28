Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

BMW, Daimler pool resources on automated driving technology

0 Comments
By Edward Taylor
FRANKFURT

Daimler and BMW deepened their alliance on Thursday to share spiraling development costs for highly automated driving technologies, even as each carmaker pursues separate efforts to develop fully self-driving cars.

The enormous cost of designing and building computer-powered vehicles has already prompted Honda to pool its efforts with General Motors, while Volkswagen is pursuing talks with Ford about an alliance on autonomous cars.

BMW and Daimler deepened their alliance for similar reasons, said Michael Hafner, head of automated driving at Mercedes-Benz research and development said in a blog post which accompanied a joint press release by the companies on Thursday.

"We have learned that the development of these systems is a bit like climbing a mountain," he said.

"Taking the first few meters from the base station to the summit seems easy. But the closer you come to the goal, the thinner the air around you becomes, the more strength is required for each further step, and the more complex become the challenges you have to resolve."

It made sense to distribute the technological and financial challenges of automated driving, Hafner said, so BMW and Daimler will jointly develop technology to enable automated driving on highways.

"Initially, the focus will be on advancing the development of next-generation technologies for driver assistance systems, automated driving on highways and parking features," the companies said in the statement.

"In addition, the two partners plan to discuss the possibility of extending their collaboration to cover higher levels of automation, both on highways and in urban areas."

BMW and Daimler's move comes as even deep pocketed technology companies struggle to gain traction in autonomous driving. Apple Inc said on Wednesday it planned to lay off 190 employees in its self-driving car program, Project Titan.

The market for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous vehicles is expected to grow to $96 billion in 2025 and $290 billion in 2035 from about $3 billion in 2015, according to Goldman Sachs.

BMW and Daimler already cooperate in high-definition mapping with HERE and in the area of procurement, and earlier this month unveiled a joint ride-hailing, parking and electric car charging business.

They said on Thursday their new partnership will centre on so-called level 3 and level 4 automated driving technologies, including cars that still require steering wheels and drivers.

Daimler will pursue a separate development alliance for level 5 robotaxis between its luxury brand Mercedes-Benz and supplier Robert Bosch. Level 5 cars require no driver.

BMW, for its part, continues its development alliance for robotaxis with Israeli autonomous vehicle tech company Mobileye and chip maker Intel, with the aim of putting autonomous cars on the road by 2021.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Experience the Authentic Tokyo

Taito City

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Sakura, Origami And Upscale Coffee At Newly Opened Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Kodo: The Japanese Art of Incense Appreciation

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Weekend: Tokyo Area Events For March 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

‘Ohmu-raisu’ The Punny Food Trend on Twitter Inspired by Studio Ghibli

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Work

Pay It Forward: Finish the School Year with Motivated Students

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Shopping

Kochi Sunday Market

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Live

World’s Biggest Starbucks Opens Today in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining