Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Sony rejects Loeb's proposal for chip business spin-off

0 Comments
By Makiko Yamazaki
TOKYO

Sony Corp said on Tuesday it was rejecting a call by Daniel Loeb's activist hedge fund Third Point LLC to spin-off its chips business, saying that the business is "a crucial growth driver" for the Japanese company.

Sony's board and management unanimously concluded that retaining the chips business, which includes imaging sensors, was "the best strategy for enhancing Sony's corporate value over the long term", the company said in a letter to shareholders.

The rejection comes just weeks after Sony sold its 5% stake in Olympus Corp back to the Japanese medical equipment maker, a move also called for by Loeb, one of the world's highest-profile activist investors.

Sony said staying within the group would help the chips business enhance its competitiveness as it aimed to combine sensors with artificial intelligence for use in autonomous driving, games and advanced medicine.

Third Point did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside business hours.

Sony is the world's top supplier of image sensors for smartphone cameras, providing them to most major global smartphone makers including Apple Inc and Huawei Technologies.

Smartphone makers' adoption of multiple-lens cameras and large-size image sensors drove Sony to a record April-June operating profit.

Loeb has also called on Sony to sell off stakes in Sony Financial, Spotify and other non-core assets, to position itself as a leading global entertainment company, blaming Sony's valuation discount on portfolio complexity.

Sony rejected the sale of Sony Financial, saying it believed"at this time" that retaining the holding company for insurance and banking units would also enhance the corporate value of Sony.

Shares of Sony have risen 36% since early April, when Reuters reported that Loeb was building a stake in the company to push for change. The effort marks the second time in six years that Loeb has targeted Sony.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Food & Drink

eggslut: Taking A Simple Ingredient To A Whole New Level

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Keiro No Hi: Celebrating The Health & Wisdom Of An Aging Society

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Top Things to Do in Aichi Prefecture: A Guide to Traveling in Central Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Uncategorized

Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

How to Apply to a Japanese University

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sep 21-23

Savvy Tokyo

Museums

Unko Museum Yokohama

GaijinPot Travel