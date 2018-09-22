Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Amazon adds Echo devices for home and car in bid to dominate voice gadgets

0 Comments
SEATTLE

Amazon.com Inc has introduced a dozen new Echo speakers and related gadgets in a bid to stay ahead of rivals Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google in the nascent category for voice-controlled devices.

The flurry of new products shows how the world's largest online retailer is working to make ubiquitous its voice-controlled assistant Alexa, which powers the Echo devices. It wants Alexa to be a dominant computing platform like Microsoft Corp’s Windows.

Amazon, at an event in Seattle, announced updated versions of its Echo Show, Echo Dot and Echo Plus, as well as new devices such as a voice-controlled microwave and wall clock. The new Echo Auto is designed to sit on a car's dashboard and give directions or play music, while plugged into a car's power outlet.

The new products underscore a strategic difference from Google and Apple, which so far have released fewer devices while Amazon has released many different gadgets for different purposes.

"One or more of these products is likely to resonate, but(it's) impossible to speculate today," Michael Pachter, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, said.

Research firm eMarketer has estimated that 40.7 million people in the United States will use Echo devices this year, up more than 31 percent from 2017. Some two-thirds of U.S. smart speaker users will have an Echo this year, versus 30 percent who will have the rival Google Home, which includes some overlapping customers.

David Limp, Amazon's senior vice president of devices and services, who introduced the new gadgets in Seattle, said the company has made setting up the gadgets easier and has improved Alexa's understanding of context.

"They're going to be a lot less transactional, and a lot more conversational," he said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

LGBT

G Physique

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Culture

Akira Kurosawa: 5 Essential Movies from Japan’s Greatest Filmmaker

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Culture

Life is Just a Final Fantasy: 5 Japanese RPG Series Every Gamer Should Try

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 22-24

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Meet Beni, the Dog Who Probably Speaks Better Japanese Than You

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Ride: A Waterfront Tokyo Diner Where Summer Never Ends

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Food & Drink

Matcha: The Natural Mental and Medical Remedy We Should All Be Drinking

Savvy Tokyo