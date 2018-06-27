Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Apple, Samsung settle U.S. patent dispute

1 Comment
SAN FRANCISCO

Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd on Wednesday settled a seven-year patent dispute over Apple's allegations that Samsung violated its patents by "slavishly" copying the design of the iPhone.

Terms of the settlement, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, were not available.

In May, a U.S. jury awarded Apple $539 million, after Samsung had previously paid Apple $399 million to compensate for patent infringement. Samsung would need to make an additional payment to Apple of nearly $140 million if the verdict was upheld.

How much, if anything, Samsung must now pay Apple under Wednesday's settlement could not immediately be learned.

An Apple spokesman declined to comment on the terms of the settlement but said Apple "cares deeply about design" and that"this case has always been about more than money." A Samsung spokeswoman declined to comment.

Apple and Samsung are rivals for the title of world's largest smartphone maker, and the dollar sums involved in the decision are unlikely to have an impact on either's bottom line. But the case has had a lasting impact on U.S. patent law.

After a loss at trial, Samsung appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court. In December 2016, the court sided unanimously with Samsung's argument that a patent violator does not have to hand over the entire profit it made from stolen designs if those designs covered only certain portions of a product but not the entire object.

But when the case went back to lower court for trial this year, the jury sided with Apple's argument that, in this specific case, Samsung's profits were attributable to the design elements that violated Apple's patents.

Michael Risch, a professor of patent law at Villanova University, said that because of the recent verdict the settlement likely called for Samsung to make an additional payment to Apple.

But he said there was no clear winner in the dispute, which involved hefty legal fees for both companies. While Apple scored a major public relations victory with an initial $1 billion verdict in 2012, Samsung also obtained rulings in its favor and avoided an injunction that would have blocked it from selling phones in the U.S. market, Risch said.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

SCORES:

Apple 0

Samsung 0

Lawyers 100

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Parks and Gardens

Maruyama Park

GaijinPot Travel

He Said, She Said: How to Quote Others in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Real Life Stories From Japan: Women Who Lost Weight While Still Enjoying Actual Food

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Culture

Narita

GaijinPot Travel

ALT

Making the Best of It: Creating Positive Outcomes from Negative Situations at School

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 30-July 1

Savvy Tokyo