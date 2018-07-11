Apple changes Japanese iPhone contracts after antitrust probe

Apple Inc has revised its iPhone delivery contracts with Japan's three largest mobile carriers after concerns arose that its restrictions on rate plans violated antitrust regulations, the country's antitrust watchdog said Wednesday.
The Japan Fair Trade Commission said it ended its probe into the issue as Apple and its Japanese arm have already agreed on new terms with NTT Docomo Inc, KDDI Corp and SoftBank Corp.
Apple had asked the three companies to subsidize the retail prices of iPhones in the form of discounted rate plans, a stipulation the FTC saw as preventing the carriers from freely setting their prices and possibly hindering competition.
Last July, KDDI began offering plans that do not include subsidies for smartphones but instead charge a cheaper rate for long-term subscriptions. But because the plan conflicted with the agreement with Apple, KDDI could not offer it for iPhones, which are hugely popular in Japan with around half of market share, according to the FTC.
The FTC had been investigating the issue since October 2016 but deemed it resolved after Apple said earlier this month it would allow the three carriers to sell iPhones without subsidies.© KYODO
Madden
This is something which is happening around the world, less subsidies on the phones themselves.
Well, doesn't matter to me if they lower their prices. Before you would finally pay off a phone but then the "discounts" would end and then you'd still be paying the same price and you had to get a new phone or lose the opportunity cost. If you can just finally pay a lower bill once the phone is paid off then this is better for the consumer.
Scrote
Just pay cash for the phone up front and then you don't get ripped off by these contracts.
Malcome Larcens
Why pay for an overpriced phone from a carrier when you can buy your phone directly without any ties. There are now over a dozen MVNOs (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) to choose from in Japan. They provide the same service for about half the price and you can switch anytime. I made the switch when I found out that after my phone was paid off, my monthly bill didn't change. It was with Softbank but they all operate the same way. When you buy an unlocked phone, it has a much higher resale value. You can easily get 50% of your original purchase price.
ShinCebu
Buy sim free iphone spot cash and just connect it to any kakuyasu sim suited to you like uqmobile, iijmio, ymobile etc.
Or buy it cash via credit card and just pay it through your credit card and connect it to any kakuyasusim. still worth than paying expensive contracts from any of these 3 big tele companies.
zichi
SIM free phones only work out cheaper if you mostly use DATA and make few actual phone calls. We pay ¥4,500 for unlimited calls and 1GB of DATA.
talaraedokko
I bought my iphone from Apple store. I use a cheap under ¥2,000 / service. All WiFi. I got myself a Skype number. ¥2,000 / year + usage. Cheap.