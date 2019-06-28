Hong Kong fund to provide up to $180 mil aid to struggling Japan Display

Japan Display Inc said Friday it will receive financial aid of $150 million to $180 million from a Hong Kong-based fund, as the panel maker scrambles to secure funds under its bailout plan.

Oasis Management Co will provide the financial aid, unless "a major client" discontinues purchasing panels from Japan Display or sharply reduces orders and its share price falls below 30 yen before the transaction is completed, the panel maker said.

Japan Display supplies liquid crystal display panels for Apple Inc's iPhones and sales from the U.S. company accounted for about 60 percent of its overall sales in the fiscal year ended March 2019.

On the Tokyo stock market, Japan Display ended at 71 yen on Friday, well above its all-time low of 50 yen.

The aid from the Hong Kong fund is a step forward toward its bailout plan but the company is still short of its goal of raising 80 billion yen ($742 million) and well behind schedule.

Japan Display, created through the merger of the display operations of Sony Corp, Hitachi Ltd and Toshiba Corp, has remained unprofitable for years due to falling demand from Apple. The company initially aimed to complete the fundraising by June 14 but is struggling to find sponsors with two Taiwanese companies having stepped back from the restructuring scheme.

The company said earlier Friday that China's Harvest Tech Investment Management Co decided to give 52.2 billion yen in aid. The financial support includes $100 million or about 10.8 billion yen to be extended by Apple, according to sources close to the matter.

Japan Display said it is "currently discussing (more financial aid) earnestly" with domestic and overseas companies.

The display company, established in 2012 with support from state-backed fund INCJ Ltd, incurred a group net loss of 109.43 billion yen in the last fiscal year ended March, the fifth straight year of loss. Sales dropped 11.3 percent to 636.66 billion yen in that year.

