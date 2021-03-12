Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Japan auto industry body welcomes Apple's possible entry: Toyoda

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association Chairman Akio Toyoda said Thursday the Japanese auto industry will welcome Apple Inc., provided the U.S. tech giant is fully responsible for its services, including the maintenance and scrapping of its vehicles.

"If a tech firm joins our industry, it means the auto sector remains a potential market. (A newcomer) will bring new options for customers," Toyoda, who is also president of Toyota Motor Corp, said in an online press conference.

Toyoda made his first remarks on Apple's potential moves after Reuters reported in December that the U.S tech giant aims to begin production of its own electric vehicles as early as 2024. Apple has reportedly asked some automakers to mass produce EVs it will design.

But he added that the lifespan of a car is 30 or 40 years, and a new entrant must be "determined" to be fully responsible for their cars until they are scrapped.

Asked about the auto industry's recent shift to electrification, Toyoda urged the Japanese government to boost electricity generated by renewable energies to reduce carbon emissions.

"Greener energies are indispensable," he said, pointing out that 75 percent of electricity in Japan is generated by fossil fuels such as coal and oil, he said.

Toyoda said producing EVs in Japan leads to emitting more CO2 than manufacturing them in Europe, where more renewable energies are used to generate electricity when calculated based on a life-cycle assessment, which analyzes the potential environmental impacts of products or services during their entire life cycle.

Expressing his concern that car production bases would possibly be moved to countries with less CO2 emissions in the future amid growing awareness for the environment, Toyoda said up to 1 million jobs in the auto industry could be lost if the export of vehicles from Japan was restricted due to the country's high carbon footprint.

On Thursday, Japan marked the 10th anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that devastated northeastern Japan. Toyoda stressed the auto industry has contributed to reviving the regional economy by adding about 8,000 jobs in the Tohoku region during the 10 years, he said.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sponsored Post

Here’s How You Can Contribute To Okinawa’s Sustainable Islands

Savvy Tokyo

10 Years After the Great East Japan Earthquake

GaijinPot Blog

Tohoku

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Truth by the Barrel: In Search of Kobe’s Finest Sake

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week 121: System Failure Hits 5,000 Mizuho Bank ATMs

GaijinPot Blog

Mie

GaijinPot Travel

Sponsored Post

A Foodie’s Tour from Kobe to Kagawa

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Ise

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

Plan A Post-Pandemic Retreat In Northern Okinawa

Savvy Tokyo

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 8-14

Savvy Tokyo