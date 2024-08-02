Japan gov't instructs Amazon, Apple to improve business practices

The Japanese industry ministry on Friday advised Amazon.com Inc's Japan unit to improve the transparency of fees charged to item sellers and Apple Inc to enhance the availability of Japanese translations of business contracts.

The move was based on a Japanese law that aims to improve the transparency and fairness of digital platforms and obliges designated IT giants such as Amazon Japan G.K. and Apple to notify their clients of business terms and any changes to these terms in advance.

Amazon Japan was found not in compliance with the law, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said, noting that the e-commerce operator had not clearly explained to service users the system associated with selling fees, which are charged for each item sold and vary by product category.

The category that affects the selling fee is not necessarily the same as the one sellers choose when putting up items for sale. Amazon Japan has the final say on the fee-determining category.

However, some sellers, seemingly unaware of the system, were charged higher fees than expected based on their chosen category.

In some cases, when Amazon Japan selected a category different from the seller's choice, the company did not clearly explain the reason to the sellers. Additionally, in March and July last year, it failed to notify sellers in advance about the changes in categories.

Amazon Japan said it has been "striving to improve the fairness and transparency of the business environment as we prioritize the trust of sellers."

"We will continue our efforts in accordance with the meaning of the law," the company said.

As for Apple, the U.S. tech giant missed its own deadline to provide app providers with Japanese translations of the terms and conditions of contracts, according to the ministry.

Apple said it will continue working to ensure its app store offers business opportunities to Japanese developers and remains "a safe and reliable platform."

"Out of respect for Japanese law, we have improved our internal practices," the company also said.

Amazon Japan was instructed to report the status of improvements to the industry ministry every three months for a year, while Apple was urged to report measures to address its issue within three months, providing documents to the ministry in Japanese.

