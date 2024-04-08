Microsoft offers cybersecurity cooperation in meeting with Kishida

Microsoft Corp on Tuesday offered its cooperation to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in areas such as the enhanced use of artificial intelligence and cybersecurity as part of its $2.9 billion investment in the country, the Japanese government said.

Microsoft President Brad Smith revealed the company's largest-ever investment in Japan, which also includes upgrading its data centers and plans to boost cloud computing, during a meeting with Kishida in Washington.

Kishida told Smith that it is important for Japanese companies to work together with global firms such as Microsoft, expressing hope that the U.S. technology giant will continue to help boost the development of AI in the Asian nation, the government added.

Microsoft is planning to open a research base in Tokyo, its first in Japan, in a bid to promote research in the fields of AI and robotics, company sources said, adding it will also upgrade equipment at its data centers in the country by introducing advanced semiconductors.

Separately, during an event on Tuesday hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Kishida was quoted by the government as saying that Tokyo and Washington can lead the international community toward stability and prosperity.

