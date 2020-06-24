Newsletter Signup Register / Login
NTT to join hands with NEC for 5G network development

TOKYO

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp is planning to invest in NEC Corp for joint development of next-generation 5G wireless network technology, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.

NTT is considering investing several tens of billions of yen in the Japanese electronics and information technology company, the sources said, adding that the two companies will likely announce the plan in the near future.

Japan has been behind in international competition for 5G mobile communications networks and base stations, while Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Finnish firm Nokia Corp and Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co are expanding their respective market shares.

The technology behind 5G networks enables the transmission of large amounts of data at extremely high speeds, allowing user devices to connect to almost all products and services through the wireless network.

NTT and NEC are also planning to promote cooperation in the development of future communication technologies beyond 5G.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

