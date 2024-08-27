Toyota, BMW to expand fuel cell vehicle tie-up

Toyota Motor Corp and BMW AG will expand their tie-up in operations of fuel cell vehicles, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday, in a bid to increase the competitiveness of their hydrogen-powered cars.

Under the deeper partnership due to be announced on Sept 5, Toyota will provide key components such as hydrogen tanks to BMW, which in turn will build and sell mass-produced FCVs in the next few years, the sources said.

The expanded tie-up is aimed at standardizing components and bringing down the cost of FCVs, which are seen as a promising option in achieving carbon neutrality but has not gained popularity due to their high prices.

The two automakers agreed to a tie-up on FCVs in 2012 as part of efforts to develop greener cars amid tightening environmental regulations.

Toyota is a leading provider of FCVs, having launched the Mirai, the world's first mass-produced FCV, in 2014. But its sales account for only a fraction of the company's overall vehicle sales, which exceed 10 million units annually.

As of June this year, the Japanese carmaker had sold about 26,000 units of the FCV since its launch, according to the company.

One reason for this is that the Mirai sells for over 7 million yen, considerably more than the average price of a car in Japan, which stood at 2.64 million yen in fiscal 2023, according to an industry organization.

Sharing key components could lower the cost of the Toyota model while it spares BMW the burden of developing parts on its own, the sources said.

The two companies will also work together on building hydrogen stations in Europe as a lack of such filling stations has been a major stumbling block in popularizing FCVs, according to the sources.

© KYODO