Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Toyota, Hitachi, JR East to jointly develop hydrogen-powered trains

0 Comments
TOKYO

Toyota Motor Corp, Hitachi Ltd and East Japan Railway Co said Tuesday they will jointly develop hydrogen-powered trains as part of their efforts to reduce carbon emissions.

The three companies have agreed to collaborate on development of test railway vehicles equipped with hybrid systems that use hydrogen-fuel cells and storage batteries as their source of power.

Toyota, which introduced the Mirai sedan in 2014 as the world's first hydrogen-powered, mass-produced vehicle, will develop the fuel cell power unit on the test train.

Fuel-cell vehicles are powered by electricity generation through a chemical reaction of hydrogen and oxygen and do not emit any carbon dioxide.

Hitachi, one of the world's major makers of trains, will produce the hybrid drive system that supplies electric power to the motors from both the fuel cell device and the storage battery, controlling the movement of the wheels.

JR East will design and manufacture the train carriage, which will be nicknamed Hybari, they said.

The two-car test train is expected to run at the maximum speed of 100 kilometers per hour with a driving range of up to 140 km.

"We will aim at a commercial operation as our next step after reviewing the test," JR East President Yuji Fukasawa said at a press conference.

The three companies plan to start testing the hydrogen-powered train, which will cost a total of 4 billion yen ($38 million), in March 2022 on the JR East Tsurumi Line and Nambu Line in the suburbs of Tokyo.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #100: Epic Japanese Kitchen Fails

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 10-11

Savvy Tokyo

Adventures

A Family Hike From Mt Mitake To Mt Hinode

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 39, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Anime With Compelling Female Characters to Enjoy

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: For Taking the Shinkansen

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Cities

Fujisato

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

2020 Halloween Afternoon Tea and Buffets in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Calling all Social Media Lovers: JNTO Influencer Seminar Now Accepting Applications

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Kanagawa—September 2020

GaijinPot Blog