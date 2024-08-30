TSMC's 3rd plant in Japan expected as early as 2030: Taiwan minister

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, the world's largest contract chipmaker, is expected to build its third chip plant in Japan as early as 2030, Taiwan's economic affairs minister said Friday.

Kuo Jyh-huei, minister of economic affairs, said the new plant, which will follow TSMC's existing two factories in Kumamoto Prefecture, would focus on advanced chip production, but the decision to proceed with construction rests with the chipmaker.

"Experienced engineers are essential in producing advanced chips," the minister said in an interview with Kyodo News on the sidelines of a forum in Tokyo. "Japan lacks enough experience, so (such skilled engineers) will not be available until 2030 or later."

The minister stopped short of specifying the location for the new plant but said he is willing to work with Japan on developing a skilled engineering workforce.

Japan is in the midst of efforts to fortify supply chains for semiconductors, seen as a critical component for its mainstay industries, as dependence on major supplier Taiwan poses geopolitical risks amid rising tensions between the United States and China over the self-ruled island.

Japanese chip venture Rapidus Corp. is currently building a plant in Hokkaido to mass produce state-of-the-art 2-nanometer chips.

In June, TSMC CEO C.C. Wei said his company would decide whether to build its third factory in Japan after successfully getting its first two plants off the ground.

Kumamoto Gov. Takashi Kimura called on TSMC to consider setting up its third plant in the prefecture when he visited its headquarters in Taiwan earlier this month.

The chip giant plans to begin mass production at the first factory by the end of the year and is aiming to start operations at the second plant in 2027.

The Japanese government decided to provide subsidies of up to 476 billion yen ($3.3 billion) for the first plant and an additional 732 billion yen for the second plant.

