Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urges action on abuse of AI as he addresses the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence Global Emerging Technology Summit in Washington Photo: POOL/AFP
tech

U.S. to seek global rules on AI misuse, Blinken says

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

The United States will seek global rules on how to prevent misuse of artificial intelligence, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, as he renewed warnings against Russia over hacking.

Speaking at a conference on emerging technologies, the top U.S. diplomat voiced alarm that a growing number of authoritarian states led by China are using the internet as well as new technologies to curb dissent and exert greater control.

"So the world is at a tipping point. And our choice is between giving up on our vision for the internet -- or stepping up the fight. We will step up the fight," Blinken said.

"We'll defend the principles of an open, secure, reliable and interoperable internet across the full spectrum of our engagement -- from trade agreements to governance to hardware."

His remarks come amid mounting concern about hacking for ransom, including an attack that shut down a major fuel pipeline in the United States. U.S. officials say many such attacks come from Russia, although the extent of ties with the government is murky.

President Joe Biden said he warned his counterpart Vladimir Putin in a telephone call on July 9 that the United States would take action -- a message reiterated by Blinken.

"Our message is clear: countries that harbor cyber criminals have a responsibility to take action –- or we will."

Blinken said that the United States will deploy similar measures, using diplomatic as well as security leverage, on artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies.

"If they're going to be used as part of our national defense, we want the world to have a shared understanding of how to do that responsibly -- in the same way that we've hammered out rules for how to use conventional and nuclear weapons," Blinken said.

"That's how we reduce the risk of proliferation and prevent escalation or unintended incidents."

Blinken said he was had ordered recommendations on how the State Department can focus better on technology, saying he was determined to leave his successor "with strong capabilities in cyber and tech diplomacy."

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Coping With Weight Gain In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Recipes

Recipe: Matcha Ice Cream

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Mix Business With Pleasure At Tokyo American Club Nihonbashi

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Challenging Japan’s ‘Girl Power’ Concept Through Badass Training

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #138: Fatigue is ‘No Reason for a Break’ Says Former Tokyo Governor

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Anime Heroes Who Are Actually Jerks

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

Live

Want to Live in an Abandoned House in Japan? Here’s Why it’s Not Really ‘Free’

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #139: What’s With Bottled Milk at Public Baths in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For July 12-18

Savvy Tokyo