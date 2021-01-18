Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australia wants to force Google and Facebook to pay local media organisations for hosting news content or face millions of dollars in fines Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
tech

U.S. urges Australia to abandon news payment plan for tech giants

0 Comments
By SPENCER PLATT
SYDNEY

The United States has urged Australia to abandon its plan to force Google and Facebook to pay media outlets for their news content, saying there could be "long-lasting negative consequences" for consumers and companies.

Australia wants to force the U.S. tech giants to pay local media organizations for hosting news content or face millions of dollars in fines, in one of the most aggressive moves globally to check their power.

It will apply to Facebook's "News Feed" and Google searches, prompting the digital firms to threaten to limit the services they offer Australians.

In a submission to an Australian Senate inquiry in the draft legislation, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative called it a "burdensome" plan that will "exclusively target" two American companies "without having first established a violation of existing Australian law or a market failure".

"The U.S. government is concerned that an attempt, through legislation, to regulate the competitive positions of specific players in a fast-evolving digital market, to the clear detriment of two US firms, may result in harmful outcomes," the submission says.

"There may also be long-lasting negative consequences for U.S. and Australian firms, as well as Australian consumers."

The submission, dated Jan 15, argues the plan's mandatory arbitration process to determine compensation for news businesses is "fundamentally imbalanced" in their favor, as news production costs must be considered but not the costs incurred by digital platforms.

It also says the world-first rules "could raise concerns with respect to Australia's international trade obligations" by excluding foreign media from the compensation scheme.

The U.S. submission urges Australia to suspend its legislative push to implement the rules this year to allow for more research and if necessary embrace a voluntary code of conduct instead.

"Australia should again consider promoting a voluntary code of conduct supported by, as appropriate, targeted regulations developed in an open and transparent process," it says.

Canberra's initiative has been closely watched around the globe, as news media worldwide suffer in an increasingly digital economy where advertising revenue is overwhelmingly captured by big tech firms.

It has received broad support from Australian media organizations, with many also being hit hard by a drop in revenue during the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. federal and state governments meanwhile have launched a series of antitrust proceedings against Google and Facebook.

The Australian Senate inquiry is due to begin public hearings on Friday.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Community Support

Tango Therapy Brings Joy To Seniors And Unite Generations

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Zao Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Yamagata

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘He Gave Me Money’

Savvy Tokyo

6 Types of Eikaiwa Students and How to Handle Them

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #114: Old-fashioned Japanese Remedies Crack Twitter Up

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo