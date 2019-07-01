Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Video game designer establishes lab for renewable energy

PUU WAAWAA, Hawaii

A Dutch video game designer and entrepreneur has established a laboratory on the Big Island that is focused on developing alternatives to fossil fuels for energy, the Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported.

The newspaper said Henk Rogers established the laboratory to test and develop renewable energy systems that he hopes will make the state's energy use 100% renewable by 2045, ending the state's reliance on fossil fuels that Rogers says is adding acid to the ocean and killing the coral reef.

The laboratory, which is on a ranch, is currently focused on the use of hydrogen to create energy. The newspaper reported Sunday that the laboratory wants to use hydrogen energy cells to store the energy harnessed by the solar panels, to power the community water system, to create jobs and to cook food.

