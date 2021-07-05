Yahoo Japan to get trademark rights for Yahoo brand for ¥178 bil

Yahoo Japan Corp said Monday it will acquire trademark rights related to the use of the Yahoo brand in Japan for 178.5 billion yen ($1.6 billion) from a subsidiary of U.S. Verizon Media to enhance its corporate value.
The deal will enable the internet and e-commerce giant to use the Yahoo brand and licensed technology in Japan without paying royalties, while also giving its operator Z Holdings Corp "greater flexibility" in using the brand and in the development of its businesses.
A new license agreement will take effect after U.S. investment firm Apollo Global Management Inc. completes its acquisition of Verizon Media expected in the second half of 2021, Yahoo Japan and Z Holdings said in their press releases.
Verizon announced in May it will be acquired by Apollo.
Yahoo Japan was co-founded by Yahoo Inc and SoftBank Corp, the current SoftBank Group Corp, in 1996 and has paid parts of its revenues to the U.S. firm.
Z Holdings, a SoftBank Group subsidiary, merged in March with messaging app provider Line Corp to expand their online services globally as they aim to better compete with U.S. and Chinese tech giants.© KYODO
9 Comments
Login to comment
Mat
That's a lot of money for a brand no-one cares about outside of Japan.
Azzprin
How many years of royalties equals 178.5 billion yen ?
bokuda
Why would anyone buy a dead brand?
Is that a tax evasion schema?
gogogo
What a joke, the brand is worthless, you could only promote it in Japan for the rest of the world you would have to throw so much money at a brand people see negatively.
Hito Bito
"the brand is worthless" Psst. Your culture bias is showing!
The ignorance here is astounding. The global Alexa rank for yahoo.co.jp is 32. In the world. That means there are only 31 websites, in the WORLD, with more daily traffic. One in every 6 searches in Japan use Yahoo. lol. Hardly "worthless."
Perhaps a quick internet search before posting next time might make you sound less ignorant? You could even use the 32nd most widely used website in the world to enlighten yourself, while you're at it? lol.
Thomas Tank
Yahoo! Japan is huge (in Japan) and likely they calculated what they were paying in royalties every year, their projected sales, and they saw it would be worth it. Likely they will start new services that they will not have to pay royalties on.
Tho to be fair, the stock price for Z Holdings was around 100,000 yen in 2000, now 552 yen. Ouch! Maybe now is a good time to get in??
mobius217
@Hito Bito
It may only be the 32nd most used website in the world, becuase it is the dominant search browser in Japan.
Sindhoor GK
Unpopular opinion. Yahoo weather is a lot more accurate than that of google.
Laguna
Ha ha. It's not the volume; it's the quality.