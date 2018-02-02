Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

YouTube begins flagging videos backed by governments

2 Comments
MENLO PARK, Calif.

YouTube says it has started flagging videos provided by news outlets that receive government backing. The move is part of a commitment that its parent company, Google, made last year when it was hauled before congressional investigators looking into Russian tampering with the U.S. electorate.

In particular, Google faced numerous questions about RT. The service formerly known as Russia Today used to be a preferred partner, giving it preferential access to advertising even though it is funded by the Russian government. Russian operatives generated thousands of Twitter accounts and lured Facebook users to pages that were purported to represent regular Americans.

In the U.S., these new notices will appear right below the video in question. Some RT videos posted to YouTube Friday had not been flagged.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

Feb 24th (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

Aren't pretty much all corporate videos "govt" videos?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Will this really include all government funded news? ie. NHK, BBC, NPR, CBC, ABC, DW, France24, Al Jazeera?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Summer

Naminoue Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Win a FREE pass to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

Beyond ‘I Love You’: 5 Tips For Navigating Romance in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Setsubun: Japan’s Bean-Throwing Tradition

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shinagawa

25 Things to Do in Yokohama

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For February 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Gender Gap: What Paid Holiday Use Reveals About Parenting In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

6 Treats To Give Yourself This Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT