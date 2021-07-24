'The greatest honor': Osaka lights Olympic cauldron

What a moment for Naomi Osaka. For the new Japan. For racial injustice. For female athletes. For tennis.
The four-time Grand Slam winner lit the cauldron at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.
It was a choice that could be appreciated worldwide: In Japan, of course, the country where Osaka was born and the nation that she plays for; in embattled Haiti because that’s where her father is from; and surely in the United States, because that’s where the globe’s highest-earning female athlete lives and where she has been outspoken about racial injustice.
Plus, everywhere in between, because Osaka is a superstar.
But she has often received an uncomfortable welcome in Japan because of her race, with her family having moved to the U.S. when she was 3. Her emergence as a top tennis player has challenged public attitudes about identity in a homogeneous culture that is being pushed to change.
It’s always a mystery until the last moment who gets the honor of lighting the cauldron.
Sadaharu Oh, Shigeo Nagashima and Hideki Matsui were among the baseball greats who took part in bringing the flame into the stadium. And in a country where baseball is the No. 1 sport, Osaka was not necessarily expected to be given the ultimate honor.
But there she was at the center of the stage when a staircase emerged, the cauldron opened atop a peak inspired by Mount Fuji and Osaka ascended with the Olympic and Japanese flags blowing in the breeze off to her left. She dipped the flame in, the cauldron ignited and fireworks filled the sky.
“Undoubtedly the greatest athletic achievement and honor I will ever have in my life,” Osaka wrote on Instagram next to a picture of her smiling while holding the flame. “I have no words to describe the feelings I have right now, but I do know I am currently filled with gratefulness and thankfulness.”
It capped quite a series of events over the past two months for the 23-year-old Osaka.
Going into the French Open in late May, Osaka — who is ranked No. 2 — announced she wouldn’t speak to reporters at the tournament, saying those interactions create doubts for her.
Then, after her first-round victory, she skipped the mandatory news conference.
Osaka was fined $15,000 and — surprisingly — publicly reprimanded by those in charge of Grand Slam tournaments, who said she could be suspended if she kept avoiding the media.
The next day, Osaka withdrew from Roland Garros entirely to take a mental health break, revealing she has dealt with depression.
She sat out Wimbledon, too. So the Tokyo Games mark her return to competition.
“The Olympics are a special time, when the world comes together to celebrate sports. I am looking forward most to being with the athletes that had waited and trained for over 10 years, for celebrating a very hard year (2020) and having that happen in Japan makes it that much more special,” Osaka wrote in an email interview when she was selected as the 2020 AP Female Athlete of the Year. “It’s a special and beautiful country filled with culture, history and beauty. I cannot be more excited.”
There was a big hint that Osaka might have an important role in the ceremony when her opening match in the Olympic tennis tournament was pushed back from Saturday to Sunday without an explanation earlier in the day.
She was originally scheduled to play 52nd-ranked Zheng Saisai of China in the very first match of the Games on center court Saturday morning. But clearly by lighting the flame as midnight approached, she wouldn’t have had enough rest for an early morning match.
Osaka became the first tennis player to light the Olympic cauldron. She’s also one of the few active athletes to be given the honor. Australian sprinter Cathy Freeman lit the cauldron for the 2000 Sydney Games and went on to win gold in the 400 meters.
Osaka — along with top-ranked Ash Barty — is a favorite to win the women’s singles title in a tennis tournament that also features Novak Djokovic aiming to become the first man to win a Golden Slam by holding all four Grand Slam trophies and Olympic gold in the same year.
Whatever the final results on the court, Osaka has already become part of Olympic history.
Flame is first powered by hydrogen
Inspired by the sun, the Tokyo Olympic cauldron is designed to be better for the planet.
The flame at Tokyo’s National Stadium and another cauldron burning along the waterfront near Tokyo Bay throughout the games will be sustained in part by hydrogen, the first time the fuel source will be used to power an Olympic fire.
Previous flames have usually run on propane, although magnesium, gunpowder, resin and olive oil have also been used since the first modern cauldron was lit for the Amsterdam Games in 1928. The torch relay was introduced eight years later for Berlin.
Unlike propane, hydrogen does not produce carbon dioxide when combusted. The Tokyo cauldron is fueled by hydrogen produced by a factory in the Fukushima Prefecture that runs on renewable energy. Propane and hydrogen were both used during the torch relay.
Organizers for the London Games in 2012 touted plans for a low-carbon torch but couldn’t get the design right in time. They instead used a mix of propane and butane. Brazilian officials commissioned a smaller cauldron for Rio in 2016 to reduce the amount of fuel needed.
The Tokyo cauldron was designed by Canadian architect Oki Sato. His sun-inspired orb unfolds like petals from a flower, which organizers say “embody vitality and hope.”© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
30 Comments
Login to comment
oldman_13
Congratulations Naomi! Japan is proud of you.
Dr.Cajetan Coelho
Wishing the athletes, organizers, media, and lovers of the Olympic spirit - happy times ahead.
TrevorPeace
"What a moment for Naomi Osaka. For the new Japan. For racial injustice. For female athletes. For tennis."
What a crock.
Samit Basu
This was the most disappointing Cauldron lighting ceremony of the past 2 decades.
TokyoJoe
Looking forward to her using this platform to shine a light on the xenophobia issues in Japan and the way 'half' people are not accepted as Japanese (unless they are successful sportsmen/women).
Wobot
I haven't watched any of this yet but I'm getting real Huunger Games vibes just from the little I've seen
Matej
boring,turn the page....
Dee
It's interesting to see people how people react to a 23 year old black woman's success.
snowymountainhell
Good for her and those betting on it being her to light that cauldron!
Few people were supportive but Japan, you sure gave the world another surprise.
smartacus
I don't think it was boring. The cauldron-lighting ceremony was somber and low-key to reflect the coronavirus impact on the Games. Being powered by hydrogen makes it a first for the Olympics.
I quite liked the final few minutes when the three baseball players gave the flame to the two healthcare workers who have it to the children of Tohoku, who in turn gave it to Osaka.
JDoe
3 hour ceremony with only 2 worthwhile moments (drones, Oh & Nagashima) that lasted maybe 8 min. Totally & completely disappointing and BORING opening ceremony.
bokuda
She got massively abused in Japan not so long ago because she was openly supporting Black Live Matters.
didou
Maybe lighting the stadium was the reason why she couldn’t avoid joining the Olympics, not like the French and British Opens,
Mr Kipling
The honor is usually given to a sporting great. Osaka is at the top of her game now but hasn't had the longevity to be considered a great.
Should have been ICHIRO! (who BTW turned the offer down)
collegepark30349
This reeks of corporate sponsor influence. Think of the money to be made from her lighting the cauldron - the commercials, the posters, the t-shirts. The game will now be a little less way over-budget.
But, what did she do to deserve it? What has she ever done for Japan? If they wanted somebody who is bi-racial, why not Hachimura or Darvish? At least they grew up in Japan and can, you know, speak Japanese. Their Olympic accomplishments are the same as hers - nothing. At tennis player? Why not Sugiyama Ai? She has won grand slams and an Olympic medal in tennis. Matthew (Mashu) Baker? He has a gold medal in Judo. It should have been an accomplished Olympian, maybe in judo since it is from Japan. Or an athlete from Tohoku. Or the children from Tohoku. Not a corporate shill.
snowymountainhell
Perhaps someone forgot their consistent tagline to @5:48am” Congratulations Naomi! Japan is proud of you.”
Along with their previous stances:
Perhaps Naomi Osaka can inspires us that people can change their ideas?
joffy
What a moment for Naomi Osaka. For the new Japan. For racial injustice. For female athletes. For tennis.
Absolute hyperbole.
Lamilly
Great athlete, great choice, great opening ceremony, very in tune in these uncertain times
O'Brien
In times like these it is appropriate for people to come together.
In times like these there is no bigotry.
In times like these there is no race and no color.
This is humanity at its best and it is shameful that some people can not see this.
Don
There is a saying "Just because your born in a stable, does not make you a horse"! Naomi has spent "minimal! time in Japan and her residence has been in the US since early childhood ! I think there could have and should nave been a better choice of a "true" Japanese sports hero to light the torch like Kaori Icho or Kohei Uchimura.
Droll Quarry
Good PR for the brand.
Tanekuma77
One need only read the yahoo comments section to see what the most Japanese feel about her being selected.
And to get a real taste of how a lot of Japanese feel about what I means to be Japanese.
Also, I agree with those here who state that Osaka has made no comment whatsoever about racial injustice and the like in the country she holds a passport.
This whole idea was most likely hatched to try to take attention away from the recent scandals that have been making the rounds in international media.
gbpjpy
"because Osaka is a superstar", and since the games are global event, I suspect this is why she was given the honour. The games are being held against the wishes the majority Japanese people but are a global event. I can't think any other Japanese superstar that would have this global recognition.
zichi
Should have been a Japanese sportsperson actually living in the country.
gbpjpy
And btw, good for her
smartacus
It was pretty obvious Osaka was going to light the cauldron when they announced earlier in the day that her tennis match on Saturday had been rescheduled for Sunday.
Personally, I have no problem with Osaka, as many people who post on JT seem to, but I would have chosen swimmer Rikako Ikee.
Kentarogaijin
Very good ceremony, for a country that achieves it in the middle of a world pendemic is a great effort, everything was very beautiful and special, the Kabuki, the pictograms and the best of the night was Naomi Osaka lighting the olympic fire..
People, ignore the comments full of anti-olympic pettinness, they do not add anything positive, enjoy the Olympics and be happy ..
GO JAPAN !! ..
Jim
Hope she uses this platform offered to her now as a fresh start to bring attention to many issues in Japan as she has been so vocal about BLM etc?
Albert DeFilippo
Has nothing to do with her being "black" or a "success".
She should focus on her success as a tennis pro and be the leader of keeping sports about sports not about political issues in her native country.
Mr. Noidall
Shouldn’t it be a day for racial justice? We don’t wanna tip our hats to racial injustice.
Kumagaijin
Naomi Osaka is a polarizing figure because she isn't 'pure Japanese' nor did she grow up here or speak much of the language. She also talks about the taboo subject of mental health and social injustice. But thats exactly why she was chosen. Reminds me of Mohammed Ali lightning the torch at the Atlanta Games in 1996. Probably not too many JT posters are even aware of that.
Moderator
Readers, discussion will be closed on this thread until 11 a.m.