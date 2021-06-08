Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Members of Australia's Olympic softball squad, the first national team to arrive in Japan at a pre-Olympic training camp for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, listen to the mayor of Ota City, Masayoshi Shimizu, speech at a stadium in Ota, Gunma Prefecture, on Monday. Photo: Ota City/Handout via REUTERS
'You're so cool,' mayor tells Australian softball Olympians

OTA, Gunma

The mayor of a Japanese city hosting Australia's softball team for a pre-Olympic training camp told them they were "cool" and wished them success, but predicted they would finish as runners-up to Japan.

The Australian women drew media attention when they arrived last week as the first national team to come to Japan for training since the Games were postponed last year over the coronavirus pandemic.

"You're so cool. I've seen the Australian team a few times, you guys are really cool," said Masayoshi Shimizu, mayor of Ota in Gunma Prefecture.

"Thanks to all of you, Ota City has become famous. I appreciate it," he told the team on the practice field.

Some of the Japanese public worry that international Olympic participants might potentially spread the coronavirus.

But all the members of the Australian delegation have been vaccinated and are being tested each day for the virus.

They are also largely confined to a "bubble" environment, consisting of hotel and practice facilities, to minimise contact with people.

The squad is attending a 47-day camp in Ota before moving on to the Olympic Village in Tokyo.

The team will play the opening game against host Japan, who won gold in 2008, on July 21, two days before the official opening ceremony of the Games.

"I think you'll be able to come in second place at the Olympics," Shimizu told the team. "The champions will be Japan."

They won't be cool in the summer heat, I can assure you that.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

"I think you'll be able to come in second place at the Olympics," Shimizu told the team. "The champions will be Japan."

That's quite the warm welcome.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Right. Telling someone you are so cool is not cool. Calling yourself Cool Japan is not cool either.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

