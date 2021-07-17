1st case of COVID-19 detected in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first case of a resident of the Olympic Village testing positive for COVID-19 has been reported, Tokyo Olympic organizers said on Saturday.
Officials said it was not an athlete with the the Games opening in just under a week on July 23.
Tokyo officials including Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the organizing committee, confirmed the case and said the positive test was Friday. Organizers say for confidentiality purposes they can only offer a vague description and few details.
“In the current situation, that positive cases arise is something we must assume is possible,” said Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the Tokyo organizing committee.
The person is identified simply as a “games-concerned personnel.” The person is also listed as a non-resident of Japan. Tokyo officials said the person was placed in a 14-day quarantine.
The Olympic Village on Tokyo Bay will house about 11,000 athletes during the Olympics and thousands of other staff.
IOC President Thomas Bach said this week there was “zero” risk of athletes in the village passing on the virus to Japanese or other resident of the village.
Organizers say since July 1 and as of Saturday, 44 people under their “jurisdiction” have tested positive. None involved people living in the village and most are identified as “contractors” for Tokyo 2020 and “games-concerned personnel." The list includes one athlete — who tested positive on July 14 — and three members of the media.
Of the 44, only 12 are listed as “non-resident of Japan.”
Organizers say that athletes and staff who have been away from Tokyo at training camps are excluded from this list and their accounting.
Tokyo officials said they could not give an estimate of the number of people in the village as of Saturday.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
7 Comments
Login to comment
Reckless
I believe! Let's hold the great Olympics in safety. Can't wait for them to start.
Jonathan Prin
No count in village, no detail.
Everything's clear.
The tested person got a gold medal by himself, first ever quarantined inside a village where to be paid for doing nothing.
If it is an unpaid volunteering staff, what happens ?
Anyway, covid is caught from means of transport and lack of measures, same as in every country. Japan is rather doing well outside annihilating any fun from the games.
snowymountainhell
”At Any Cost!”
Seiko Hashimoto, TOC, confirmed the positive test Fri….for ‘confidentiality purposes’ they offer a vague, few details. (Something possibly redacted above?)
Pim
Find the title a bit odd. "First" Covid-19 case. You mean you were expecting that and there will be more to come?
But, we've been told ad nauseam that the Village, of all places, would be a safe and secure bubble.
In that case, shouldn't the title be "One Covid-19 case found at the Village"?
Mithrathiel
Oh noes what an unexpected twist of events
Raw Beer
Just hand out ivermectin and get on with the games...
dagon
IOC President Thomas Bach said this week there was “zero” risk of athletes in the village passing on the virus to Japanese or other resident of the village.
So...Herr Bach was not being completely sincere in his risk assessment? it is not like he could have a motive to be less than completely truthful is it?
Paul14
Thank you China for covid 19 and the extinction of the rhino and the elephant. You and your system suck.