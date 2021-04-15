2 top LDP officials say Olympics cancelation, no fans still an option

Two top officials of Japan's ruling LDP party on Thursday said radical changes could be coming to the Tokyo Olympics. One went as far to suggest they still could be canceled, and the other that even if they proceed, it might be without any fans.
Toshihiro Nikai, the secretary general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, suggested the cancellation just a day after Tokyo reached the 100-days-to-go mark on Wednesday.
He made his comments in a show recorded by Japan's TBS TV.
"If it seems impossible to go on with the games, they must be definitely canceled," Nikai said. "If there is a surge in infections because of the Olympics, there will be no meaning to having the Olympics."
Asked if a cancelation was still an option, Nikai said: "Of course."
But he also added: "It is important for Japan to have a successful Olympics. It is a big opportunity. I want to make it a success. We will have many issues to resolve and prepare, and it is important to take care of them one by one."
COVID-19 cases have been surging across Japan. On Wednesday, the second-largest city of Osaka recorded over 1,100 new cases, its highest total since January. Japan also recorded more than 4,000 new cases, also high-marks dating back to early in the year. Japan has attributed 9,500 death to COVID-19, good by world standards but poor by results in Asia.
Taro Kono, the government minister in charge of Japan's vaccine rollout, said even if the Olympics go on, there may be no fans of any kind in the venues. He said it's likely that the Olympics will have to be held in empty venues, particularly as cases surge across the country.
That means only television cameras and still cameras will be around to record the action, joined by some reporters, judges and match officials.
The delayed 2020 Olympics are to open in just over three months on July 23, the Paralympics open on Aug 24. Fans from abroad have already been banned. Now even Japanese spectators could be kept away as virus cases surge across the country.
"I think the question is how to do the Olympics in a way that is possible in this situation," Kono said Thursday on a television talk show. "That may mean there will probably be no spectators."
Kono did not suggest the Olympics would not go ahead, but he said they could be held under only "certain conditions."
"The way these Olympics will be held will be very different from past ones," he said.
Tokyo organizers have said they expect to announce a decision this month on the number of fans allowed into each venue.
Organizers had expected to receive about $800 million from ticket sales, their third-largest source of income. Any shortfall will have to be made up by Japanese government entities, which are already footing most of the bills.© 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
41 Comments
Zoroto
I awaiting Bach's and the other corrupt IOC leaders' explanation that he "misspoke."
Aly Rustom
woah! that was abrupt! didn't see that coming. But got to give credit where credit is due. Good on him for at least saying that is an option. Better than the USELESS PM and USELESS Tokyo mayor and the even more USELESS and corrupt slime balls John Coates and Thomas Bach
Cricky
Would have saved more face by cancelling this shimozol a year ago. 98 days to go and floating the "idea" of pulling the plug? Bet Suga is overseas when that happens.
Jimizo
Take this seriously. He wasn’t even plastered in a hostess bar at midnight when he said this.
marcelito
woah! that was abrupt! didn't see that coming.
Indeed...but wouldn't be surprised if there was some as yet unreported gaikoku pressure element that helped make up his mind. Guess more info will come out soon.
Sven Asai
On the other side it could be only intended to calm down the cancel demanding voices so that they can continue undisturbed.
Zoroto
These inept LDP oyajis are not that smart.
Hito Bito
They won't but they should cancel the "2020" Tokyo Olympics. The Olympics are supposed to be open to the world, a time when even during strife and war, people from all countries can participate freely in what was always been meant to be a publicly viewed spectacle.
Instead, the world is barred, the "celebrations" are a muted farce, the crowd will be 100% home country advantage, 85% of whom say in polls that they'd prefer to cancel the potentially health-harmful event.
Meanwhile, the government fails to provide vaccinations to its own people on a par with even the lowest of developing countries, while simultaneously planning to dump toxic radioactive water into the world's sea! Just...no.
Vreth
If they'd focused on the virus first and then the games they could have had both under control. This is going to be a case study in doing everything wrong.
GdTokyo
Aaaaaaaannnnnnnnd, it begins. First the JMA says it will be "difficult", then a senior LDP figure says cancellation is an option. Next a major sports power will say that they are not sending athletes because of the Covid situation, and THEN it gets cancelled when country after country decides to stay home.
Zoroto
They essentially did nothing of substance, other than promoting meaningless self-printed rainbow stickers, and hiring Fuwa-chan.
finally rich
Tokyo 2024
Paris 2028
LA 2032
This is what they should have done in early 2020. Cant imagining anyone protesting about this decision.
Cricky
Remains an option? What happened to doing what it takes to hostess the sports day? Mixed massages, do see a happy ending here.
bokuda
Toshihiro Nikai is gonna be axed in 3, 2, 1, ...
stickman1760
At least someone said it,
that’s a start. Baby steps.
theResident
@finally rich : I said this on this forum many times last year - would have made a lot of sense for many reasons, previously discussed. Apparently, cannot happen though. It's now or never. I still see them going ahead - as long as the big countries send a team, it will be a great TV spectacle for sure. Good way to celebrate the beginning of the end of the pandemic worldwide.
shogun36
I love it when Japanese management or officials think that they have the greatest ideas ever, but then in reality it's just information that everyone knew about for a long time already.
cracaphat
Should cancel,but I'd feel for Ikee who has made so much effort coming back from leukemia treatment,that it should be held.
therougou
There are countless athletes that have been looking forward to this opportunity their entire life. Denying it while allowing every other professional team sport to go on would be pretty ridiculous.
CarlosTakanakana
I think they should go ahead with the Olympics, but without spectators and without athletes. In all seriousness I think there is zero chance they will be cancelled now.
virusrex
I would not trust too much this declaration, It is still completely possible that in a few minutes someone else says this is false and that the games are going to be safe, etc. etc. Maybe even a change in the article's title.
rainyday
Its OK, he'll be back on TV within the hour to explain that he was misunderstood and the Olympics are definitely happening no matter what.
Its likely that is the only way he is getting out of that building alive.
Reckless
I am surprised.
Matej
one and only option mate.
cancel it today.
give money to people who have lost all-income,jobs,future plans...sometimes even families.
buy for these money vaccines for ones who wish be vaccinated and dont wait for some nihonsei one-get chinese or russian one,effective cheap and ready.
kohakuebisu
Is there anyone senior enough in the LDP to do that? Nikai is at or very near the top.
Personally I think this is a smokescreen. By claiming cancellation is an actual option, they are suggesting the current situation is merely one that has not reached some hypothetical state that would require cancellation. The actual reality may be that there are no circumstances under which they would cancel.
Fighto!
She is only 20, you realize that? Plenty more opportunities for her at both Worlds and Olympics. Plus, she will be at her best after her recovery allows her much more training. She is clearly nowhere near her peak as an athlete.
Its not about one person, its about the safety of MILLIONS.
GenHXZ
This seems to be the beginning of the 'announcements of the intention to anncounce the awkward thing we would rather not announce'
Bjorn Tomention
An option ? Its the ONLY option !
Speed
As many ruling party lawmakers are spineless and don't have the guts to tell it like it is. People can't respect this.
The members of the gov are supposed to be the voice of the people but what I'm hearing the people are saying isn't what the elected government officials are.
blackflag
While I support his point of view, this could also be an attempt to get himself in position to become the next prime minister during the next election in September. The popular opinion is that the olympics should be cancelled and he is currently the LDP no. 2....go figure....
stickman1760
Well, if his words led to the cancellation of the Olympics he would get my vote, if only I had a vote.
Chico3
FINALLY! Some sense is coming out about this. Nkai should have been in charge in the first place.
Septim Dynasty
Shadow Shogun has SPOKEN!
Pim
From a linguistic perspective, the most interesting part of this statement is "it is said", a passive form with no agent. By whom? That's everybody's guess. Probably not by scientific experts and doctors though as they've been recommending a cancellation for a while already. I would put my bet on Biden the EU here. Someone has to tell the guys in Switzerland that a global pandemic is a "force majeure" case.
anon99999
This can’t be. Just yesterday the Australian TV in their 100 days Australian celebrations for the Olympics reporting were saying the Olympics won’t be cancelled despite the increasing virus cases no matter what. How disappointing for them an event that could not possibly ever be held in their own country under its COvID rules might get cancelled. And what about the poor athletes (world wide as well) who will suffer so terribly. That poor horse rider, they interviewed who has been training in his private ranch all last year during their various lockdowns.
Laguna
I'd hate to see the games cancelled; it's the sport that fascinates me, not the fans in the stands. Just hold them with no spectators and take very good care of the athletes.
klausdorth
Well, the way infection cases look like today .... there most definitely wouldn't be a better option than cancelling the whole thing. COVID cases are on the increase, vaccinations don't happen (or very little only compared with other countries), people running around with only their mouths covered, and so on. Finish it, terminate it (the Olympics of course)!
Gwylly
The numbers are in for Tokyo today: 729 newly reported cases. No warm, fuzzy smile or springy step on my side. Somebody needs to give that troublemaker Gov. Koike a good, stern lecture...
Brian Wheway
I wish that people, organisers stop dithering and make up there mind ASAP, this whole thing of are we, ant we? the game might, might not, possible, yes going ahead. it messing loads of people around. the atherleats must be pulling there hair out, its messing with there home life, there training schedule, the organisers in various town and the voluntears, do we install barriers for this race on the roads or not? do we close roads? its just a mess.
gintonic
The numbers are in for Tokyo today: 729 newly reported cases. No warm, fuzzy smile or springy step on my side.
How about saluting whilst standing in attention? Anyhow 729 is not good but its a sign of things to come thanks to the useless quasi non measures.
rowiko68
It's not a matter of "if", but a matter of "when" the adamant denial will come... Watch this space...
Antiquesaving
Been trying to find as much information about contracts, cancellation clauses, insurance, etc.
Here is what I found.
There is a great Wall of secrecy around certain clause including NDA agreements.
But here are a few things.
If the IOC cancels then the sponsors have no recourse for compensation nor does the IOC need to pay the hosting city any penalties.
But it seems that if the IOC cancels then the cancellation insurance may not apply so the IOC gets nothing.
Not if Japan cancels then despite last years agreement moving the games to this year Tokyo may have to compensate the IOC, the cancellation insurance to the IOC kicks in and the IOC gets money, then the sponsors, have the right to go after Tokyo to compensate them.
So if the IOC doesn't have to pay it it cancels, the question is why don't they?
Well the answer goes back to sponsors, if the sponsors don't see any safety for their investment then they will no longer be willing to sponsor any more games.
So simply put, the IOC needs Tokyo to unilaterally cancel, so sponsors can get their money back, the IOC gets it insurance money.
Luddite
The British Medical Journal has published an article explaining why the Games must be cancelled due to it being a superspreading public health hazard.