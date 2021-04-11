300 hotel rooms planned for Olympic athletes with minor or no COVID symptoms

The organizing committee for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics is planning to secure a hotel with about 300 rooms for athletes with minor or no symptoms of the coronavirus, officials with knowledge of the plan said.
It is yet another effort from the organizing committee to prevent the spread of the virus during this summer's games, the officials said, adding that the hotel will be used to isolate and treat the athletes around the clock soon after testing positive for the virus.
Those athletes and Olympic staff members who do not need to be hospitalized will be quarantined in hotel rooms for 10 days in principle, said the officials, who declined to be named as the plan has not been made public.
The committee is considering reserving an entire hotel building located a few kilometers away from the athletes' village in Tokyo's Harumi waterfront district, which is expected to cost hundreds of millions of yen, according to the officials.
It also plans to prepare up to 30 special vehicles, designed to protect drivers from infection, to transport COVID-19 patients to the hotel.
Since the Summer Games will draw athletes and officials from across the globe, it is seeking to meet their needs at the hotel, such as offering multi-language services and halal food.
The Japanese government and the organizing body have pledged to hold a safe Olympics and Paralympics following a one-year postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Under the COVID-19 guidelines called the "playbook" released by the organizers in February, athletes will be tested for the virus at least every four days.
But the Tokyo committee has been looking into increasing the frequency of testing in the wake of new virus variants spreading in Japan and other countries, with less than four months to go before the opening of the Olympics.
During the games, the athletes will only be allowed to travel to their competition venues and limited additional locations, and cannot use public transportation unless given special permission.
The second version of the playbook will be published later this month.© KYODO
Oxycodin
Hotels? They look like brand new Condos in Toyosu to me. They sure did spend a lot of money building those condos just for the athletes now I can see another reason as why they are desparate to host the Olympics.
JeffLee
Athletes with "minor symptoms" of COVID will be allowed to enter Japan and compete?!?
expat
They are going to quarantine foreign athletes in these tower blocks while regular citizens will be free to go about business as usual in "quasi-emergency-measures" Tokyo? Can they really not imagine how this is going to be portrayed in the "foreign" media - or are they going to be barred and/or quarantined as well? And those tower blocks look a lot like covid incubators, from where I'm sitting. The govt needs a new PR department, one that is not totally myopic. I'd wager they've hired Dentsu for the job...
Bjorn Tomention
These idiots in charge are out of their tiny little minds surely ?
Postpone the damn games until 2024 then hold them only if this mess of a virus and the impending war with china are over and done with.
AG
No, for the athletes who get the virus here.
All athletes will be tested every few days.
What happens to the very few that are actually tested in Japan, where the real numbers are not transparent? ......
Ricky Sanchez
Japan: Here is an Idea! Let's put people with MINOR COVID-19 symtoms TOGETHER with people who have NO Symtoms! This way, the people that possibly have the virus, will spread it to the people who have no symtoms!
THIS MAKES PERFECT SENSE!
Tokyo-m
So, Olympic athletes, all vaccinated and with negative test results, will be quarantined within Japan, while the Japanese population around them, pretty much all non-vaccinated and non-tested, will be going to work and even attending the games freely. Awful.
CaptDingleheimer
What a joke.
Japan. Dude...
Nobody is coming. Nobody is watching. Nobody cares.
Save your money and throw in the towel there buddy.
Kill it before it dies.
Kitchener Leslie
Everything about these Olympics is criminal and heinous. I hope they never happen again after this train wreck. Nobody cares about it or wants it.
snowymountainhell
*We’re making this up as we go along ***-**
Laguna
Sheeze, look at those buildings. Anyone here who would rather reside in prison?
Sven Asai
No one out there, who can stop that whole insanity? Unbelievable.
Zoroto
Nothing show that the Olympics are about "humanity's victory over the virus" than 300 rooms dedicated to infected athletes...
You really cannot make this up.
drlucifer
Will the IOC be in charge of the testing like doping test, if it is the host country doing the test, it might end up
mired in controversy where a strong contender can be ruled out as positive and an independent
test later on after the event revealing it was a false positive and nothing can really be done as PCR test
are not 100% accurate. The PCR tests should be treated by the IOC with the same importance like doping test.
snowymountainhell
This article is a ‘soft sell’ about additional “Hotel” moneys being ‘syphoned off’, er,... spent @Oxycodin 4:19p.(”*Don’t worry Harumi, your ”cut of the loot” is still coming” ; )*
Folks, we are witnessing the final stages of “the great cash grab” from the taxpayer’s pockets.
TARA TAN KITAOKA
Please call off the Olympics.
snowymountainhell
The photo is of the looming real estate ‘bubble’ that will ‘burst’ later. Let’s ALL hope these condos were purchased by more ‘corporate sponsors’ than ‘individual’ investors ; ) - (greedy 1%’ers)