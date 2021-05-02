6 torch relay staff in southwestern Japan test positive for COVID-19

Six of the Tokyo Olympic torch relay staffers in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, organizers said Saturday.
All of them were responsible for controlling traffic at the event on Tuesday and were wearing masks at the time, they said. Three of them were working in the city of Amami, and the other three in Kirishima.
A total of eight staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 since the start on March 25 of the Japan leg of the torch relay, which the organizers have scaled back in some areas for fear of causing infection clusters.
The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed for one year due to the pandemic and are scheduled to start July 23.© KYODO
5 Comments
Darius
But they were wearing masks.. I guess they're not effective after all.
Peter Neil
It would seem logical that they were asymptotic carriers, but you never know. This is Japan. (TIJ)
"I feel horrible. I'm so sick, but I have to go to work. Everyone will be mad at me if I don't go. Ganbarimasu!"
Zoroto
Unlikely they got infected standing outside with a mask on.
Most likely they went out nomikai-ing afterwards.
George Townes
They probably didn't get it from the event, but rather brought with them to the relay. That's why I will be calling in sick next month when the relay comes to my town. Don't want some outside staff coming to town, standing next to me.
The Olympics should be cancelled. Hello, J-Gov. If you haven't noticed we are seeing record numbers of cases almost daily. We had the second highest number of cases in Iwate just yesterday. Unfortunately, many of those positives from yesterday may not survive as out of the 36 cases half were over 60 and there were 8 in their 90s.
Simian Lane
Not the first pandemic the world has ever had, not even the tenth, but the first the Internet has recorded and scrutinized over every detail on a daily basis.