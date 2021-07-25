Abe siblings win judo gold in Olympic first

Judoka Hifumi Abe defeated Vazha Margvelashvili of Georgia in the men's under 66 kilogram final on Sunday, completing a podium sweep for the host nation after his younger sister Uta claimed gold earlier in the day at the Tokyo Olympics.

It was the first time a Japanese brother and sister won gold on the same day in an Olympic competition. It was also the first time a Japanese judoka won the weight class since Masato Uchishiba won the title at the 2008 Beijing games. Uta claimed the women's 52 kg gold.

