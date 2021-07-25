Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's Uta Abe celebrates after defeating France's Amandine Buchard,in the women's -52 kg gold medal judo match at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. Photo: AP/David Goldman
tokyo 2020 olympics

Abe siblings win judo gold in Olympic first

TOKYO

Judoka Hifumi Abe defeated Vazha Margvelashvili of Georgia in the men's under 66 kilogram final on Sunday, completing a podium sweep for the host nation after his younger sister Uta claimed gold earlier in the day at the Tokyo Olympics.

It was the first time a Japanese brother and sister won gold on the same day in an Olympic competition. It was also the first time a Japanese judoka won the weight class since Masato Uchishiba won the title at the 2008 Beijing games. Uta claimed the women's 52 kg gold.

Bribed the judges too . .? . It runs deep !

What a shameful comment. I watched them. They earned this.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

