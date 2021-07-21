Around 15 world leaders, dignitaries to attend Olympic opening ceremony

Leaders from around 15 countries and international organizations are slated to visit Japan for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, the government's top spokesman said Wednesday, down from the roughly 40 that attended the same event for the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a press conference about 70 Cabinet-level officials are also set to visit Japan, while adding that the number of foreign VIPs attending the ceremony at the National Stadium on Friday night could remain in flux until the last minute.
French President Emmanuel Macron and Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene are among the world leaders and dignitaries who have announced their attendance, as has U.S. first lady Jill Biden.
A senior Foreign Ministry official has said the recent global rage of coronavirus variants has led many leaders to cancel their Japan visits.
Kato suggested the leaders' visits will provide Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga with a "valuable opportunity to build up personal relationships" at a time when face-to-face diplomacy is being constrained by the pandemic.
Most of the Tokyo Olympics including the opening ceremony will be held without spectators from the general public as the capital remains under a COVID-19 state of emergency.© KYODO
48 Comments
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
They've drawn those rings about as well as the IOC and J-Gov have managed the Olympics.
CrashTestDummy
If it is not safe for spectators to watch the Olympics in person, how is it safe for world leaders to be watching the Olympics in person? Only for thee, not for me mentality by the world leaders. Blah, blah, blah.
Some dude
I’m assuming the word “dignitary” shares a root with “dignity”.
They will need all their training to maintain an image of that when they are on the TV cameras in a stadium full of empty seats.
Zoroto
In other words, those 2 are the only true leaders of their country attending. If it wasn't the case, somebody other than the Mongolian would have been mentioned.
P. Smith
You seem to be implying the wind was also responsible for this iconic olympics. Agreed, though I’d say hot air.
John Noun
The pretend army need to learn how to draw.
Oxycodin
The Olympics is only for the world elite government find that scary
William77
Back in Europe the news and press are heavily criticizing how Japan is handling this,and finally the rampant xenophobia is also magnified around the globe.
Suga is a light weight in the world politics,he showed his skills of adaptability already at the G7.
kurisupisu
Ot is possible for those dignitaries and also for me to travel and I will be doing so.
The live watching in a venue of any Olympic sport is of course for the ‘dignitaries’
didou
pcr test 72h before departure, then a 14 days quarantine is required to enter Japan.
Oops, the article is about world leaders. Sorry for that.
Bob Fosse
Bach could ask the hotel staff if they have any camp beds or futons he could put down. Plenty of floor space.
Michael O’ Dereiter
Back in Europe the news and press are heavily criticizing how Japan is handling this
Good. Japan needs to hear from people who are not invested in this farce, although I doubt many of the members of the JOC read anything in the foreign press other than to find out if a Japanese athlete has won something, and I'll bet the farm that Bach and Coates are doing their very best to avoid seeing anything resembling a newspaper at the moment.
Jim
This whole Olympics is a classic example and learning for aspiring folks on PR/media management - how to manage a narrative
Clearly it is only two world leaders (of any country) - France and Mongolia - France is mandatory as they are next host for the torch passing ceremony and the best Japan could muster in Mongolia head
This shows how great the Japan model of Olympics is being seen by the world leaders and their appetite to get associated with this event
Must hurt the JOC/TOC/IOC/Suga being snubbed by world leaders - but the press positioning is all is hunky dory and look how great we are to host this event - pathetic excuse ....
gintonic
French President Emmanuel Macron and Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene are among the world leaders and dignitaries
Macron is coming because Paris is next in line and he will need to symbolically receive the Olympics at the conclusion..so that only leaves the Mongolian PM as an attending head of state, geez that's beyond underwhelming...if only the hopeless Suga had the balls to postpone this farce to 2022 when there still was time.
Bjorn Tomention
Please print the whole list of dignitaries and other unresponsible officials who will be attending so every knows in future when its time to cast votes etc who the elites are who have no shame or dignity !
They sure dont care for us so when it comes around lets show them we sure dont care for them !
Bjorn Tomention
There are also hundreds if not 1,000s of press here soaking up the whole thing and the IOC treatment, starting naming them too !!
snowymountainhell
Of course, they’re ALL vaccinated but Japan, sadly, is NOT:
gintonic
Kato suggested the leaders' visits will provide Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga with a "valuable opportunity to build up personal relationships
Suga with his personality could not build a personal relationship with a wet noodle.
Atem
Dignitaries gathering to listen opening ceremony music by a man who was exhilarated to force a disabled person to eat his own feces and forced him to perform sexual acts. The loser bragged about that in music magazines.
Keigo Oyamada said he is "sorry" when knowledge of ghis spread. Shameful. Utterly disgusting. Just to think that people in paralympics have to listen to tunes of that torturer.
Zoroto
And Jill Biden will be clapping for the opening ceremony directed by this disgusting man.
as_the_crow_flies
I wonder what the US administration wanted in return for a personal appearance by the president's wife. I can't think of any other reason they felt pressured enough to still send Jill Biden along. The way things are looking, most world leaders are ducking out, but I think the US miscalculated how unsafe the situation is here, and how few others would pitch up. It's quite ironic that the gymnastics team are fleeing the Village. I would if I were them too. But I bet any other 'little people' country tried that, they would have been strongarmed into staying, or been refused to allow to compete. Of course if the US does withdraw, that will pull the plug on the whole circus.
Anyway, those smoke rings seem to be an appropriately sketchy image for this farce.
Gooch
To put a positive spin on it, it's a good way to have them all in one place at the same time. Wouldn't want anything untoward happening to them. T'would be a crying shame.
Norm
I would prefer to have them "digitally" here. Just put a big monitor of each leader on a seat in the stands.
englisc aspyrgend
They may not be moaning about the games but they are reporting that up to 80% of the Japanese people are against holding it!
Michael O’ Dereiter
To put a positive spin on it, it's a good way to have them all in one place at the same time. Wouldn't want anything untoward happening to them. T'would be a crying shame.
The irony would be so delicious that Michelin would have to invent a fourth star for it.
Zoroto
No, I shouldn't have. France is a G7 nation that is always headlined -- I would expect France mentioned if they had 160+ Heads of States attending. But please be frank, if 160+, or even 10 Heads of States were coming, Mongolia would never be mentioned, and you know it.
Albert DeFilippo
206 countries and only 15 leaders attending. Says a lot for the enthusiasm for this IOC Olympics.
My source of information: https://www.whereig.com/olympics/summer-olympics-participating-countries.html
Some dude
(Bonus points for anyone who can provide the next four words to that quote above).
Tokyoite
The Olympic people kicked him and his music out. Will you be able to bring yourself to praise them for that? Thought not.
Tokyoite
If 100 attended people would be saying it's a super spreader event.
If 15 world leaders attend people say it indicates no one wants the Olympics.
Mark
Too bad that general public can't attend, but somewhat understood. Better luck the next time around, COVID has really screwed thing up for so many people but it is a good reminder of how VOLNARABLE we really are.
Bob Fosse
Yes.
Yes.
Any questions?
Michael O’ Dereiter
(I'm a big fan of British humor, but I didn't see that question until now).
ShinkansenCaboose
Mongolia would be mentioned and it should be. Why do you hate Mongolia so much?
ZorotoToday 06:27 pm JST
No, I shouldn't have. France is a G7 nation that is always headlined -- I would expect France mentioned if they had 160+ Heads of States attending. But please be frank, if 160+, or even 10 Heads of States were coming, Mongolia would never be mentioned, and you know it.
lolwut
It's the same all around. You know none of them are actually footing the bill. Their taxpayers can pay for their flight and whatever else until they get to Japan and then we can comp them on everything with our own taxes, because why not?
Welcome dignitaries. Are the Japanese people happy to have you? Oh, you don’t care one way or the other? Seems legit.
Bjorn Tomention
If is unafe to watch how can it be safe to compete ?
Tokyoite
It must also be a lot less safe to travel on packed subway trains than either of those two.
kaimycahl
Around 15 world leaders, dignitaries to attend Olympic opening ceremony!! This implies the other 25 don't believe the Covid safe guards are good enough and they do not support Bach Back and the Olympic committee forcing its hand on Japan!
Paul14
Let's hope these 15 World Leaders bring some vaccine with them so that all those living in Japan can actually get vaccinated too. There are still no appointments available in Shinjuku.
TARA TAN KITAOKA
How can the world enjoy such a sad event???.
Oxycodin
I thinik most of you have not got your second jab yet ? which i heard it the the one thats going to knock you out for a few days with adverse side effects especially the all time Japanese favorite Moderna brand.
ShinkansenCaboose
At Oxy: I only know of one person that had a high temperature after the second dose. No issues in general. I get mine this weekend. Check back after Sunday. PFizer
Paul14
You are having a laugh right? Haven't even had my first jab yet despite receiving my vouchers over a month ago. Can't even get an appointment.
blvtzpk
An example of purely anecdotal evidence…this is what the US CDC.gov website states:
cleo
Mr C and I got our second jabs (Pfizer) on a Friday, no side effects apart from a bit of soreness (same as the first time) until the Sunday afternoon, when extreme lethargy set in. Went to bed early, Monday morning we were both right as rain.
Richard Burgan
It's kind of a shame that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics have come to this. So many people worked so hard and so much money was spent. The Japanese people wanted to showcase the recovery after the 3/11 Earthquake and Tsunami by holding a spectacular Olympics. Unfortunately, COVID had a different plan. Let's watch from home as we always do and avoid spreading negativity and of course COVID.
Alan Harrison
The opwning ceremony is not even worth televising.
Bradley
Not showing up for the opening ceremony is not necessarily an indication of not supporting the olympics but as usual some here are making up their own minds without considering more than their narrow point of view. A leader might be wary of travelling overseas during a crisis at home, might not yet have been fully vaccinated, might be ill, might be frail, might not like to travel, might not like being in a country that is so unwelcoming, might not want to be in a country that cannot get the COVID pandemic under control and so on.