Australian Olympic softball team arrives in Japan

Australia's softball team became the first athletes to arrive in Japan for the Olympics on Tuesday, in a major milestone for the pandemic-postponed Games which continue to face controversy.
The "Aussie Spirit" squad touched down in Narita airport in Chiba Prefecture along with their support staff, and were immediately ushered off for coronavirus testing.
The delegation are all vaccinated but still faced testing before departure and on arrival in Japan. They will also be subject to stringent restrictions during their stay.
The arrival will be a boost for organizers who are battling persistent public opposition and doubt about whether the Games can, or should go ahead.
Much of Japan, including Tokyo, is under a virus state of emergency, and polls largely show a majority of Japanese want the Games further delayed or canceled altogether.
But organizers say detailed virus rulebooks will keep participants and the public safe and note that around 80 percent of those in the Olympic Village will be vaccinated.
Australia's softball team said they were prepared for the rules and happy to be getting back to play after pandemic disruption. For some, Tokyo 2020 could be their last shot at Olympic glory, with softball not featuring at Paris 2024.
"We know it's going to be a bit of a long trip over, we know we're going to go through lots and lots of COVID testing," said player Jade Wall, as the face mask-wearing squad prepared to depart Sydney. "But look, we're all prepared for it, we want to do everything that we can to make sure that we're safe when we get there and we're safe while we're in Japan as well."
The team will head from the airport straight to their training base in Ota, Gunma Prefecture.
The rules will be strict. No family members are allowed, with just 10 staff members traveling with the squad.
And the entire delegation will be kept to a single hotel floor for sleeping, eating and working out at the gym.
"The only reason why (they) would be leaving the hotel is to go to the ballpark and back. They will be having less daily contact with the public than they would in Australia," Softball Australia CEO David Pryles said.
But the trip is still a "huge" moment for the team, which had its Olympic preparations interrupted by the pandemic and hasn't played together since February 2020, he told AFP.
The squad will be playing local teams and winnowing down athletes to a 15-woman side before moving into the Olympic Village in Tokyo on July 17.
Their first fixture -- against the hosts -- will kick off Olympic competition on July 21, two days before the opening ceremony.© 2021 AFP
Monty
"But look, we're all prepared for it, we want to do everything that we can to make sure that we're safe when we get there and we're safe while we're in Japan as well."
Will the japanese population be safe from you?
Even you are vaccined you can spread the virus...
happyhere
I feel sorry for these wonderful women who are being used as Coates' pawns.
How come they couldn't play together in Australia since February 2020? We are continually told the country is virus free.
It's safer to come to Japan to practice during an SOE?
robert maes
Yes, a disgrace they are abused by their olympic committee which should protect them but also their selfishness is a disgrace. And it is absolutely unprofessional and a mistake to come this early and be subjected to harsh n ear prison conditions in completely unsuitable rooms in a business style hotel. I predict problems with depression and with the team spirit within the 2nd week. Shame on the coach and the entire staff yet, their selfishness and the absolute disregard for the health of the Japanese people is sad and stunning. What an olympic spirit, Bah !
gintonic
*Will the japanese population be safe *from you?
Even you are vaccined you can spread the virus...
Probably...since Australia has next to no cases comparing to Japan...however .when athletes and especially the hangers on from countries that have serious covid variation situation atm start coming then start worrying.
theResident
Welcome to Japan! Looking forward to watching you on TV with a Beer in my hand. Best of luck!
Happy Day
It’s going to be a great Olympics. Go Japan!
Kblakers
The fearmongers would have you believe that every single athlete arriving in Japan has covid.
Can people just chill out for a second?
Droll Quarry
What happened to the IOC statement, "athletes will show up two or three days before the event and leave after the last event"
What happened to the IOC statement, "athletes will go directly to the Olympic village with no contact with the population."
This team arrived over a month and a half out from the start and is going to play "training" games with Japanese teams.
This team lives in a hotel hours away from the Olympic village.
This team will have to have interaction with the hotel staff and the teams they play the "training" games with.
Pukey2
Monty:
Given the pandemic situation in Japan and Australia, the question should be, Will the players be safe from the Japanese population? Have you looked at the current stats for both countries?
Goodlucktoyou
So Tokyo is in lockdown and Melbourne, Australia’s second biggest city is in lockdown, (because of the extremely contagious “India” variant), we welcome people for close contact sport without two week quarantine?
and coaches, support team etc...
Tokyo-m
And that's how the virus gets into the Olympic Village.
Boku Dayo
Now, that they're here, let's see if the cases of COVID start to go up in their "host town" of Ota City in Gunma in the weeks to follow.
Oh, yes, they've been "asked" to stay at their hotel when not practicing at the ballpark, but I wonder if they'll comply since the request was never mandatory, but just a polite request. A quick run to a nearby combini maybe?
A beer or two at the local izakaya?
Will all of them stay put as required?
That's to be seen.
Elvis is here
Remember last year, that ship when the nation watched the passengers disembark and slowly spread the virus around the country? I got that dejavu feeling...
Mark
We had better order our coffins today!
theResident
@Goodlucktoyou: Tokyo is in 'Lockdown' Really? Do you even live here?
Eisenach
"I feel sorry for these wonderful women"
So do I. They are going to play against the powerful softball playing country in the world: Japan.
Japan: 20
Aus: 0
The final score.
gintonic
"I feel sorry for these wonderful women"
So do I. They are going to play against the powerful softball playing country in the world: Japan.
ROFL..in oyaji dreams perhaps so...thanks for the morning entertainment.
Oxycodin
Welcome to Japan I hope you quarantined your self and don’t leave you hotel until you meet the conditions and requirements
snowymountainhell
Agreed, @robert maes 8:11am - Always regarded You as ‘fair &insightful’:
Can’t understand why You’ve been ‘singled out’ as “insulting, petty & spiteful” for making Your own, personal ‘observations’ & ‘comments (particularly when ‘posters are often allowed to behave that way to each other’?