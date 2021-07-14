Bach says canceling Tokyo Olympics not an option despite COVID

The head of the International Olympic Committee said Tuesday canceling the Tokyo Olympics was not an option, despite the coronavirus pandemic, and going ahead with the games this summer was decided in the interest of athletes preparing for the games for many years.
While Tokyo has been under a state of emergency again due to surging infections, Thomas Bach told Kyodo News in an online interview that he will "not speculate" on what could happen if the COVID-19 situation drastically worsens during the Olympics, which will run from July 23 to Aug 8.
"We, the IOC, will never abandon the athletes, and with the cancellation, we would have lost a whole generation of athletes. So therefore, a cancellation for us was not really an option," Bach said when referring to the decision in March last year to push back the games due to the global health crisis.
Bach said calling off the Olympics and receiving money from its insurance was the "easiest way" at the time, but the IOC did not choose that path and invested more to make the games happen.
Without disclosing specifics, the IOC president, who arrived in Tokyo on July 8, said the opening ceremony at the National Stadium will be "very emotional" because it will be the first time since the pandemic that "you will see the whole world in one place."
He said it will send a "strong message of unity and of solidarity during these difficult times from Japan to the entire world."
The 67-year-old also said he has supported the decision last week to bar spectators from almost all Olympic venues with a "heavy heart" as "the foremost principle is the safety and security for everybody" and his organization's principle was to endorse what the "Japanese authorities deem appropriate."
Stressing that "rigid anti-COVID measures," such as regular COVID-19 testing, have been put in place and athletes from overseas will be separated from the Japanese public, he said people in Japan do not have to be afraid of the possibility of the Olympics endangering their health.
"They can have confidence in all these measures," he said.
However, public support for the Olympics remains low in the country, where many people are worried that the games could trigger a further surge in infections driven by the more contagious Delta variant.
"We would have liked all sports fans in the world, full stadia and we would have liked for the athletes to have all the encouragement that only live spectators can offer," he said.
"They are unfortunately accustomed to have competitions without spectators. Nevertheless, you could see during this year outstanding performances in many sports," he said, adding they have become Olympians as they have been able to "address different circumstances."
Still, he said organizers will help Olympians in many respects to motivate them even more, revealing that one of them will be a "very innovative, immersive audio system" in a stadium that will play the sound of past Olympics.
Asked when excitement will build up in the host country, Bach said, "When the Olympic flame will shine brightly over Tokyo."
"It's normal and we know this from previous Olympic Games," he said. "Then the sport starts and the athletes shine on the Olympic stage."
He said he is planning to visit the cities of Sapporo and Fukushima, where some Olympic venues are located, during his time in Japan, in addition to visiting Hiroshima, which was devastated by a U.S.-dropped atomic bomb in World War II, on Friday to show the IOC's commitment to peace.
Bach is set to visit Sapporo on Aug 7 when the women's marathon will be held, while he emphasized the importance of making a trip to Fukushima in the northeast, where softball games are slated for both July 21-22, ahead of the official opening of the Olympics.
The Tokyo Games have been dubbed the "Reconstruction Olympics" by the Japanese organizers in an effort to showcase the recovery of the northeastern region that was hit by a massive earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster 10 years ago.
"For us, like for the Japanese people, it is a very important message that there are Olympic events happening in Fukushima and demonstrating the regeneration of the city and the region," he said.© KYODO
31 Comments
Login to comment
Asiaman7
Oh, Mr. Bach, a “generation” is widely considered to be 20 to 30 years. Whatever gave you the impression that it was only four?
obladi
No truth in this statement
sf2k
failure is always an option
virusrex
That is of course not true, because if it was the games would be cancelled because they exacerbate unnecessarily risks, safety and security are at best a 3rd or 4th place priority.
sf2k
he's basically ignoring the fact that the rug was pulled out from under him by the athletes last year, before he and others put the screws to them this year
GdTokyo
So the IOC is an un-elected body who’s authority supersedes the Japanese government? Good to know
Joeintokyo
Why would watching people exercise trump the health of a nation?
buffalo
Bit late for that comment isn't it?
sakurasuki
It's easy to say since he's not the one who really pay, mostly is being paid by sponsors that just would't get get good association with olympics image also Japanese tax payer.
LDTM
@Joeintokyo:
Because muh bread and circuses. SMH
snowymountainhell
Both lead photos today of Bach & Dr. Biden with their outstretched and open arms! What’s the meaning?
P. Smith
It actually promotes the health of a nation by inspiring citizens to get off their butts and exercise.
AG
What could you expect from a guy that doesn’t even know the difference between China and Japan?
That proved even more his (lack of) consideration towards Japan and its people.
Bach is simply not a person of respect, something that is taken very seriously in Japan.
snowymountainhell
Well, at least Bach acknowledged to correct country and it’s people, this time:
dagon
"We, the IOC, will never abandon the athletes, and with the cancellation, we would have lost a whole generation of athletes. So therefore, a cancellation for us was not really an option," Bach said when referring to the decision in March last year to push back the games due to the global health crisis.
"Amazing. Everything you just said was wrong."
snowymountainhell
Or, perhaps he’s saying: “I’m like Any of You.”:
Kentarogaijin
IOC
International
Olympic
Clowns
Albert
COVID is still increasing, about 30% of Japanese is vacinated and still it seems health is not important.
I saw his speech and he is not a clever person. During the speech he said " You Chinese made it...... " and quickly corrected to japanese.
Sorry but this fundamental mistake makes me wonder about his capacity.
buchailldana
Good to see athletes prioritized before us ordinary people.not
Joeintokyo
Very weak evidence it does, and, if so, it's very short-lived.
clown world
This should be the last Olympics ever. Let's strangle this corrupt institution and all its members by banning all Olympic games forever.
Tokyo-Engr
Once again the decree is sent down to Suga.
I have not heard many Japanese politicians questioning this man and his foolish and selfish declarations that the games must go on at any cost. As I stated here before what amount of collateral damage is acceptable for the IOC.
I stand with the Japanese citizens in not wanting these games here right now. Unfortunately those in Nagata cho are not standing up for the people they supposedly represent. Unfortunately we all know they represent themselves only and could care less about the average Japanese person.
Fuzzy
And the gold medal for hyperbole goes to...
Mat
The wants of the few outweigh the needs of the many, huh?
As for the massively inaccurate "lose a generation of athletes", who cares? Does the world need professional athletes? Would having more of them lead to development of a cure for covid? Science, people, we need science, not egotists who get paid to exercise and show off.
quercetum
Bach doesn’t respect the Japanese or Japan. Only goal is to have the contract pay out.
Alfie Noakes
Self-serving lies from Bach, but what would anyone expect?
Speaking of mendacious organisations, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government got nailed yesterday when they claimed on a twitter post that Tokyo's train system is empty right now. Their photographic evidence was a shot from April last year during the first SOE. The howls of derision were such that the tweet was immediately deleted, but a sharp-eyed chap managed to save it:
https://twitter.com/fergal_whatever/status/1414835206511497232
The propaganda machine is clunking into overdrive now...
Some dude
We, the IOC, will never abandon the athletes, and with the cancellation, we would have lost a whole lot of money
As the internet acronym goes, FiFY.
Some dude
Speaking of mendacious organisations, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government got nailed yesterday when they claimed on a twitter post that Tokyo's train system is empty right now. Their photographic evidence was a shot from April last year during the first SOE. The howls of derision were such that the tweet was immediately deleted, but a sharp-eyed chap managed to save it:
When a government (local or national) is mainly run by Very Old Technophobes, who don’t seem to understand how farts information moves in the modern era, this kind of thing happens.
Mark
JUST GO HOME PLEASE.
Commodore Perry
Let's just have the Olympics and be over with them, Won't affect my life.
Go USA!
GrungeHamster
Bach should really cancel the games. He is going to get a lot of “Chinese” people hurt or worse.
Aly Rustom
Surprised this man has the gall to open his mouth after the way he insulted people here yesterday
luthierinseattle
While I realize that most Olympians only get to participate in one Olympiad, multiples being the exception, saying that cancelation is not an option is Hubris and Greed. I feel for the athletes, not for the organizers or the IOC. Let them declare Bankruptcy because they accept no liability if there is a problem but desire all of the control and profit.
Shame on Mr. Bach, quite simply, for pushing his and the IOC's agenda at the expense of safety and common sense (which is, by the way, not as common as it used to be).
Aly Rustom
He can't even tell the difference between them and the Chinese,
LOL! Exactly!
spinningplates
Bach: '$$$$. $$$$$$ $ $$$$$$, $$$.'
Athletes: 'I just don't know, but I'm vaccinated, so...'.
Suga: 'Hopes and wishes...Oh look a steak!','
Lovecrafting
The man is obviously high, in another world.
Aly Rustom
you will see the whole world in one place?? Does he not know that all spectators, including foreign spectators, have not been allowed to attend??
Aly Rustom
The people of Fukushima have enough to worry about without having to worry about Covid so please spare everyone the BS.
Lovecrafting
The whole world as being the $$$ his comity and himself will get from sponsors is probably it. All of these wonderful Plasma screen around the stadium...
NOMINATION
Was he referring to China's Olympics or Japan's?
gogogo
What a serious mad man... Why is this guy king of the world at the moment? Cancel it... Any normal person would.
impudicus
Well... Then let's sacrifice some "Chinese" citizens for the games ... for some people running in circles and throwing things.