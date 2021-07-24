Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo Olympics Beach Volleyball
The sand is empty during the first women's beach volleyball match of the 2020 Summer Olympics between Japan and Czech Republic after it was canceled on Saturday. Photo: AP/Felipe Dana
tokyo 2020 olympics

Beach volleyball match canceled after Czech player tests positive for COVID

TOKYO

The very first match of the Olympic beach volleyball tournament has been canceled because a Czech player tested positive for COVID-19.

Markéta Sluková tested positive earlier this week, knocking her and partner Barbora Hermannova out of the Tokyo Games.

The Czechs were supposed to be playing a team from the host country that would have been making its Olympic debut. Instead, the Japanese pair of Megumi Murakami and Miki Ishii earned the victory by default.

Sluková is one of at least three members of the Czech team who have tested positive since their arrival in Japan, including men’s beach volleyball player Ondřej Perušič.

The team has said it’s investigating if the outbreak of COVID-19 is linked to its charter flight to Tokyo.

Meanwhile, German cyclist Simon Geschke has been ruled out of the men’s road race after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The German team says Geschke initially tested positive Friday and his result was confirmed by another test later in the day.

Germany says fellow riders Nikias Arndt and Maximilian Schachmann are cleared to race Saturday. The fourth rider on the team, Emanuel Buchmann, was Geschke’s roommate and was waiting overnight on the result of another PCR test for the virus. Team staff tested negative.

Geschke was a stage winner on the Tour de France in 2015.

The German road race team is living in a hotel and not in the Olympic Village.

Geschke says he followed the hygiene rules at the Olympics. He adds that “I feel fine physically but emotionally it’s a really terrible day for me.”

victories by default should make for a very fast games

So this is what a supposed celebration of defeating the pandemic is going to be?

Stupid, idiotic, moronic, Ludacris. I can't think of anymore words to describe the IOC and Japan's Idiocracy in staging the Olympics.

