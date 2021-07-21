Chilean, Dutch, American athletes test positive for COVID

A Chilean taekwondo athlete and a Dutch skateboarder are the latest Olympians to test positive for coronavirus at the Tokyo Games.
Chilean athlete Fernanda Aguirre said in an Instagram post Wednesday she is “devastated” and says “I feel so much sadness, anguish, frustration.”
She added “it’s something that angers me a lot and I feel it’s just unfair that my dream is crushed after so much sacrifice.”
Aguirre was training in Uzbekistan prior to coming to Tokyo. The Chilean Olympic Committee said she tested negative before her flight but then positive at the airport in Japan. She’s asymptomatic but won’t be able to compete because she will have to spend at least 10 days in quarantine.
Dutch Olympic skateboarder Candy Jacobs likewise said she is “heartbroken” after being sent into quarantine. She won't get to compete in the street discipline in skateboarding
Jacobs revealed the positive test in an Instagram post Wednesday. The Dutch team said she will quarantine for 10 days. Dutch broadcaster NOS reports she was removed from the Olympic village.
Looking to the future, the 31-year-old Jacobs says “I will need some time to let my broken heart heal and recover from this. Let’s go Paris 2024.”
Meanwhile, an American beach volleyball player is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Japan, USA Volleyball said on Wednesday.
The national federation did not identify the athlete, citing privacy concerns. But another player told The Associated Press that Taylor Crabb was in quarantine. The other player spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose the information.
NBC4 News in Los Angeles first reported late Tuesday night, Wednesday in Japan, that Crabb tested positive and quoted his brother, fellow beach volleyball pro Trevor Crabb, as saying the first-time Olympian is “fine and healthy and should be allowed to play in my personal opinion.”
Taylor Crabb’s would-be teammate, four-time Olympian Jake Gibb, did not immediately respond to a message from the AP seeking comment. The Orange County Register reported that Tri Bourne would replace Taylor Crabb and join Gibb in Tokyo for their first match on Sunday.
Although beach volleyball teams go through the qualifying process as pairs, international volleyball federation rules allow a player to be replaced up until Thursday evening. Gibb and Crabb had been scheduled to play their first match on Sunday night.© 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
anon99999
So this mean all the other athletes who have tested positive before him are still good to go and compete? What about the America player in quarantine who has to go home after 10 days and others. How is this the first?
WilliaminTK
Feel sorry for this Athlete after all the hard work to get here! Well I guess it look a little more self control as it is not easy to get the COVID19.
George Townes
1st but not the last.
George Townes
This is one time being first does not get you a gold medal.
vic.M
This is ridiculous. Just because some test shows " some" positive does not mean that you are a threat to anyone or yourself. The inventor of covid tests says that you can find a bit of covid in just about anything.
nonu6976
I could say that this one of the dumbest comments I have seen about covid, but that would being generous.
Jim
Since he is from Chile he has to go
Since US Gymnast team got positive they can isolate and still participate
Any double standards much???
Aly Rustom
You beat me to it George
Zoroto
Lol, my comment about not feeling sorry for the athlete is removed as "off topic", but this blatant lie is allowed up. I wonder if today's mod is an anti-science, ant-vaxxer LDP apparatchik..
Mr Kipling
Jim....
Depends when the event is. So maybe not double standards.
Michael O’ Dereiter
Since he is from Chile he has to go
Since US Gymnast team got positive they can isolate and still participate
Any double standards much???
There's probably a formula, a flowchart, or both:
Whiteness of skin x Chance of medaling x Television potential x Physical attractiveness = 100% chance of being allowed to compete after testing positive.
For each of the above categories missed, chance of competing after testing positive is reduced by 25 percentage points.
Jim
@Mr Kipling
Agree with you on this point - another similar example would be good to watch how it unfolds - South Africa soccer team two players tested positive plus one support staff - their first match is against Japan later this week
These three people are told to isolate - rest of South Africa team are not deemed to be close contact - can you believe this?
They will still proceed to have this match with Japan within this week - why and how is this allowed? How do they justify that other players in South African team are not close contact with two who tested positive? Should this match not be cancelled/postponed and the whole team asked to take 14 days quarantine requirement - as per the "Rule Book"??
So many questions but no answers....
gintonic
I could say that this one of the dumbest comments I have seen about covid, but that would being generous.
I second that.
inkochi
A few are finding out they’ve got COVID before arriving, so just one is not the real story.
The real Olympic test this time is making it to the starting line
kohakuebisu
A Dutch skateboarder has tested positive in Tokyo too.
https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/dutch-skateboarder-candy-jacobs-tests-positive-covid-19-out-olympics
spaceinvader
Since US Gymnast team got positive they can isolate and still participate
Any double standards much???
Please explain your post? She is not going to participate, she is going back to the US.
US gymnast Kara Eaker and basketball player Katie Lou Samuelson test positive for Covid-19 ahead of Olympics
From the article:
she will have to isolate in a hotel for 10 days before being allowed to return to the United States.
https://edition.cnn.com/2021/07/19/sport/us-gymnast-covid-19-positive-test/index.html
drlucifer
I love the way they report the cases, yesterday the 9 case was reported as 2 case being olympic related from abroad and the remaining 7 cases were people residing in Japan , what's does it really mean, people residing in Japan ?, they are trying so hard to obscure, very dishonest and there are people here that still believe.
oyatoi
Over the past year, I’ve had at least 100 students pinged as either close contacts of a Covid confirmed positive or Covid in their own right. In that same time, I’ve had close contact with multiple hundreds of students every week, many thousands in aggregate over more than twenty weeks of face to face teaching. And yet not once, in all that time, have I been informed that I’ve been exposed to a potential case and need to go into two week quarantine.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=oiACMY25n0o
as_the_crow_flies
He's from the wrong end of the Americas, that's why. Little people don't get to dictate terms.
ShinkansenCaboose
@Michael: Seems a bit racist, but I am not a moderator.
Michael O’ DereiterToday 05:03 pm JST
Pukey2
I think it's their way of avoiding saying they're Japanese without lying.
kohakuebisu
On the subject of the USA Gymnasts, they are moving out of the Olympic Village into a hotel. They think it's safer outside that "bubble" we keep hearing about. It appears that they have made this decision without consulting the JOC.
https://nypost.com/2021/07/20/u-s-womens-gymnastics-team-bolts-olympic-village/
qazwsx
You can go to the official Olympic website, and get an updated list every day of all Covid cases. It lists when they tested positive, whether they are a resident of Japan or not, what is their role in the Olympics, and what is their current quarantine situation among other data
qazwsx
Total is 46 residents in Japan, 33 non
Tokyoite
Here's a question. Do you really think Japan will risk their players getting infected?
There will be a lot of testing before any of the South African team take to the field
noriahojanen
It depends on the participating event and its timetable which is already tight and hard to reschedule.
There remains the issue of false positive results for athletes amid competitions. What if one get disqualified due to the initial test result and later turn out to be mistaken? The playbook may suggest multiple testing done at different locations for better accuracy, but PCR results are not 100% perfect.
kaimycahl
@Jim Since he is from Chile he has to go! Since US Gymnast team got positive they can isolate, and still participate. Any double standards much??? Jim its all about the glitter and the weight of the Gold. In this case Diplomacy! Who representing these players within their committee when the finding go before the Olympic committer. For all we know the Chilean delegation may have accepted the fact that their athlete tested positive and walked. I can bet you the American delegation acknowledged the fact and put up a stern defense as to why the American athlete should isolate!
Bjorn Tomention
End this fiasco now For crying out loud, enough is enough !!
Pukey2
No wonder the Japanese authorities want to have the Olympics now. Talk about slowly getting rid of all the foreign competition!
Antiquesaving
And did Hebdo this in a seance ?
Because the inventor of the PCR testing passed away before the Covid outbreak.
Joanne
It is because of idiots like you that this global pandemic is never ending!
Flute
@vic.M
What about you stop it ? It was already explained to you that Kary Mullis died before the first recorded case of covid-19. Not putting his name or invention name is not going to hid the lie you are uttering on a regular basis.
https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kary_Mullis
https://www.karymullis.com/biography.shtml
@ moderator, you have the power to edit post, so why not start debunking the obvious bull by writing in these the reality. We are not talking about a point of view here. The inventor of PCR test died on August 7, 2019. I think we are beyond utterly disrespectful by having people claim he said something he never did as he was and is dead.
Antiquesaving
It is going to be interesting to see on Friday how all those involved spin how few cases the Olympic village has and how Low the cases are in Tokyo.
Oh right tomorrow is a holiday as is Friday so like all holidays testing will be next to nothing so cases will drop like a rock.
And as the person incharge of the Olympic village said on Japanese TV.
Once the games start there will be no more daily updates on Athletes or other in the village concerning covid cases.
Strangerland
Typical JT poster. Gets entirely outraged out of something they made up in their own head because they weren't smart enough to realize that they should fact check their assumptions.
Basically the MO of 70% of the posters on this site.
falseflagsteve
12.12 am poster
Its actually all going very well, the testing is finding the few cases and isolation is being done. It’s far safer place than those going on a daily commute．
I suggest all to sit back in their favorite armchair, have a drink or two with friends and family and enjoy the most important sporting event known to mankind.
Bradley
Compared to nearly 5000 Japanese confirmed to have tested positive (the actual figures are probably much higher considering the low testing rate in Japan) I think people here and in Japan in general are getting too worked up about a mere drop in the ocean that's being better managed by Olympics officials than in Japanese society and in many cases also showing their racist tendancies. It's pitiful really.
William Bjornson
@Bradley
Tom?