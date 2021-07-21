Chilean, Dutch, American athletes test positive for COVID

A Chilean taekwondo athlete and a Dutch skateboarder are the latest Olympians to test positive for coronavirus at the Tokyo Games.

Chilean athlete Fernanda Aguirre said in an Instagram post Wednesday she is “devastated” and says “I feel so much sadness, anguish, frustration.”

She added “it’s something that angers me a lot and I feel it’s just unfair that my dream is crushed after so much sacrifice.”

Aguirre was training in Uzbekistan prior to coming to Tokyo. The Chilean Olympic Committee said she tested negative before her flight but then positive at the airport in Japan. She’s asymptomatic but won’t be able to compete because she will have to spend at least 10 days in quarantine.

Dutch Olympic skateboarder Candy Jacobs likewise said she is “heartbroken” after being sent into quarantine. She won't get to compete in the street discipline in skateboarding

Jacobs revealed the positive test in an Instagram post Wednesday. The Dutch team said she will quarantine for 10 days. Dutch broadcaster NOS reports she was removed from the Olympic village.

Looking to the future, the 31-year-old Jacobs says “I will need some time to let my broken heart heal and recover from this. Let’s go Paris 2024.”

Meanwhile, an American beach volleyball player is in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Japan, USA Volleyball said on Wednesday.

The national federation did not identify the athlete, citing privacy concerns. But another player told The Associated Press that Taylor Crabb was in quarantine. The other player spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to disclose the information.

NBC4 News in Los Angeles first reported late Tuesday night, Wednesday in Japan, that Crabb tested positive and quoted his brother, fellow beach volleyball pro Trevor Crabb, as saying the first-time Olympian is “fine and healthy and should be allowed to play in my personal opinion.”

Taylor Crabb’s would-be teammate, four-time Olympian Jake Gibb, did not immediately respond to a message from the AP seeking comment. The Orange County Register reported that Tri Bourne would replace Taylor Crabb and join Gibb in Tokyo for their first match on Sunday.

Although beach volleyball teams go through the qualifying process as pairs, international volleyball federation rules allow a player to be replaced up until Thursday evening. Gibb and Crabb had been scheduled to play their first match on Sunday night.

