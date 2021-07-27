Coe for review of marijuana on doping list

Sebastian Coe said Tuesday he supports a review of marijuana’s status as a doping substance after American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was banned ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

The president of World Athletics said a review is now sensible and “it should be” done.

Coe was at the U.S. Olympic trials last month when the 21-year-old Richardson won the 100 meters in 10.86 seconds. Her result was disqualified and she accepted a 30-day ban after she tested positive for a chemical found in marijuana.

Richardson said she had smoked to help cope with her mother’s recent death.

Coe said “I am sorry for her that we have lost an outstanding talent” from the Tokyo Games but added the existing rules were interpreted correctly.

He said he has asked the independent Athletics Integrity Unit to work with the World Anti-Doping Agency on reassessing marijuana’s place on the prohibited list.

Coe said Richardson’s absence is “a loss to the competition” but he predicted “she will bounce back.”

