Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tokyo 2020 olympics

Coe for review of marijuana on doping list

0 Comments
TOKYO

Sebastian Coe said Tuesday he supports a review of marijuana’s status as a doping substance after American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson was banned ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

The president of World Athletics said a review is now sensible and “it should be” done.

Coe was at the U.S. Olympic trials last month when the 21-year-old Richardson won the 100 meters in 10.86 seconds. Her result was disqualified and she accepted a 30-day ban after she tested positive for a chemical found in marijuana.

Richardson said she had smoked to help cope with her mother’s recent death.

Coe said “I am sorry for her that we have lost an outstanding talent” from the Tokyo Games but added the existing rules were interpreted correctly.

He said he has asked the independent Athletics Integrity Unit to work with the World Anti-Doping Agency on reassessing marijuana’s place on the prohibited list.

Coe said Richardson’s absence is “a loss to the competition” but he predicted “she will bounce back.”

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #138: Fatigue is ‘No Reason for a Break’ Says Former Tokyo Governor

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Make Your Own KitKat at Miyashita Park’s KitKat Chocolatory

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Reflections of Tokyo During the COVID-19 Pandemic, a Photo Essay

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Tweet of the Week #71: Iconic Anime Akira Predicted 2020 Olympic Game Turmoils

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Beyond Tokyo’s 23 Wards: Exploring West Tokyo and its Remote Islands

GaijinPot Blog