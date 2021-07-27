Czech Vondrousova beats Osaka in third round of Olympic tennis

The host country’s superstar is out of the Tokyo Olympics.
Naomi Osaka lost to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-4 in the third round of the Tokyo tennis tournament on Tuesday.
The second-ranked Osaka, who was born in Japan and grew up in the United States, struggled with her usually reliable groundstrokes while the 42nd-ranked Vondrousova produced a series of drop-shot winners and other crafty shots that drew her opponent out of her comfort zone.
Osaka, who lit the Olympic cauldron in Friday’s opening ceremony, won her opening two matches in straight sets following a two-month mental-health break. But conditions were different Tuesday with the roof closed because it was raining outside.
Shortly after the match was over, organizers said that Osaka had left the venue and would not be talking to the media.
Vondrousova came out with her entire game clicking from the start and quickly ran out to a 4-0 lead in the first set as Osaka hardly had time to gather herself.
Osaka then broke Vondrousova’s serve in the opening game of the second set but almost immediately handed the break back when she double-faulted to make it 2-2.
After Osaka lost her serve again to end the match by hitting a cross-court backhand wide, she shook hands with Vondrousova at the net, walked to her chair, zipped her racket up in her bag and followed Vondrousova off the court.
While both players produced 22 winners, Osaka hit 32 unforced errors to Vondrousova’s 10. But it wasn’t simply an off day for Osaka; it was also an outstanding performance from Vondrousova.
Osaka got a decent 64% of her first serves in play but won only 49% of the points off her first serve.
During one point midway through the second set, Vondrousova hit an underspin, scooped forehand approach shot that landed right on the line — prompting Osaka to stare at the line for a few seconds in apparent disbelief.
Osaka had break points to take a 4-3 lead in the second but Vondrousova hit consecutive drop-shot winners to get back in the game and then held.
About 10 minutes later, the match was over.
Fighto!
Tough luck, Naomi.
The scoreline suggests something was physically wrong with her? To be able to get this far, after the pressure of lighting the cauldron and being the most famous person on earth for that moment, is testament to her toughness.
Good on you, Naomi. Japan still loves you!
Still the doubles, and mixed doubles to come to get that Gold!
TokyoJoe
Don't want so revel in somebody's loss so will say well done Osaka, unfortunately not your year. I think perhaps time to step away from tennis and assess how all of the far left political stuff you got engaged in has damaged you on court and damaged your image.
Grumpy Gaijin
Good on you Naomi. We love you. No trolls can rob you the success you have achieved so young.
Jim
Maybe too much mental pressure of expectations from Japanese folks - feel sorry for her but such is life. Better luck next time.
In_japan
Good to hear. Next time, be more professional and cry less. Japan gave you everything it could though.
Iron Lad
Break out the sake!
NipponGlory
VERY disappointing Naomi-chan
Pukey2
Gambare Nippon:
Maybe she was ill. Maybe her opponent was too tall. Maybe she was at a disadvantage with no Japanese crowds. Maybe maybe maybe. But nothing to do with the fact that wasn't good enough?
chopper:
Yep, this could be his year!
dk9000
32 unforced errors in one hour, impressive!
mz16
Yikes!!
Strangerland
Too bad for Osaka and Japan. Them's the breaks someone's gotta win, someone's gotta lose. She's still a winner, just not this time.
Bungle
Come on, everyone, don't be churlish. A wooden spoon at the Olympics is still an achievement!
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
Well played Marketa Vondrousova, you have done the world a great service, thank you!
Pukey2
Either most comments will be removed or this post will be off-limits to further comments. My prediction.
Another prediction - this comment will be deleted.
Tristis Quepe
Off topic, huh?
Here’s something off topic for you:
You mods are a bunch of pathetic cowards.
Go ahead. Ban me from the aside. I’ll leave it to the weeabos and Japa worshipers.
chopper
The foreign press held Osaka has the of representative of a new Japan. She crashes and burns. Osaka is representative of foreigners in Japan. Overrated and overpaid.
The true representatives of Japan were on display last night when Mizutani and Ito crushed China. The biracial crashes and burns and the full blooded Japanese soar to Glory!!!!!!
Nippon! Nippon! Nippon!!