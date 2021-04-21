Newsletter Signup Register / Login
People walk by posters to promote the Olympic Games, in Tokyo. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara
tokyo 2020 olympics

Decision on domestic spectators for Tokyo Olympics may come in June: report

1 Comment
TOKYO

A decision on limits for domestic spectators for the Tokyo Olympics may not be made until June, a month before the scheduled start of the games, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Tuesday.

A decision that foreign spectators would not be allowed was made in March, and a decision on the number of domestic spectators to be allowed had been widely expected in April.

The games were put off for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic which is surging again in Japan.

Organizers for the 2020 Games said in a statement that, at a meeting of all the parties involved last month, "it was agreed that a general decision on spectator capacity in venues will be made in April, with the understanding that COVID-19 circumstances may necessitate a flexible approach."

The statement said organizers were still discussing the matter with the International Olympic Committee and International Paralympic Committee.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Suprised theat they didn't say the final decision won't be made till September...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

