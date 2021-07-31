Americans Dressel, Ledecky, Aussie McKeown win gold in the pool

American Caeleb Dressel on Saturday won his third gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics with a world record in the 100-meter butterfly.
Dressel led right from the start and held off Hungary’s Kristof Milak to win in 49.45 seconds, breaking the mark of 49.50 that he set two years ago at the 2019 world championships.
Milak, winner of the 200-meter butterfly, earned the silver with a blistering 49.68. The bronze went to Switzerland’s Noe Ponti.
Dressel’s victory came in the first of three races on his morning schedule. He’ll also compete in the semifinals of the 50 freestyle before returning to the deck one more time to anchor the 4x100 mixed medley relay, a new Olympic event that features two men and two women.
He’ll likely dive into the pool with a big deficit since he’s the only man in the field to swim the freestyle leg.
American Caeleb Dressel will be the lone male anchor on the freestyle leg in the 4x100-meter mixed medley relay final. The event is making its Olympic debut in Tokyo.
The U.S. team will consist of Ryan Murphy, Lydia Jacoby, Torri Huske and Dressel, with the Americans swapping out all of their swimmers who competed in the preliminaries.
As the only team with a man swimming the final leg, the Americans will be facing a deficit going into the last 100 meters. They’ll leave it to Dressel to overhaul the field in a bid for gold.
ROC, Italy and China are going with the traditional order of two men and then two women. Britain, Australia, the Netherlands and Israel are going with a woman, two men swimming the middle legs and a woman on the anchor leg.
Ledecky outraces Titmus for gold
Katie Ledecky has closed out her Tokyo Olympics with another gold medal.
Ledecky became the first female swimmer to capture six individual gold medals in her career with a victory in the 800-meter freestyle.
Ledecky led all the way in a race she hasn’t lost since 2010. But she was pushed hard by Australian rival Ariarne Titmus, who claimed the silver in 8:13.83.
The bronze went to Italy’s Simona Quadarella in 8:18.35.
Ledecky finished the Tokyo Games with two golds, two silvers and a fifth-place finish in the 200 free. She lost her first two individual matchups with Titmus, but finally beat her in the 800.
Another gold for Australia
The Australian women have claimed another gold at the Olympic pool.
Kaylee McKeown completed a sweep of the backstroke events with a victory in the 200-meter butterfly. Her winning time was 2 minutes, 4.68 seconds.
The silver went to Canada’s Kylie Masse in 2:05.42, with another Australian, Emily Seebohm, claiming the bronze in 2:06.17.
Americans Rhyan White and Phoebe Bacon finished fourth and fifth.
The Australians have won six women’s swimming gold medals in Tokyo and seven golds overall.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Randy Johnson
Awesome! Go USA!!!
Fighto!
I wonder if his teammate Murphy is going to raise any questions about this? I guess not...
Kentarogaijin
Go USA!!!
Go gadget go !!..
LOOOL !!..
Randy Johnson
This is what winners and champions do. Incredible stuff. The best of humanity.
Burning Bush
Members of the US swimming team have already publicly stated that this sport is tainted by doping.
0rei0
Tainting of which couldn't possibly include any members of the US team, right? Clean as a whistle; beyond all doubt.
Anne O'Dyne
When asked if this race was tainted, a representative for the US team simply looked at our reporter with disdain and started chanting "USA! USA!" in loud voice.
theResident
This is just superb this morning for all involved. So much to watch.
ShinkansenCaboose
I just shake my head wondering if all those in intensive care with Covid around the world were forced to watch this on the tv in their hospital room, and with no strength to reach the remote to cancel the tv and this horrible virus spreading event.
Looked like over one hundred sightseeing people at the beach this morning. All wearing Olympic badges. All gaijin. All no masks.
We live in at a Terrible time.
Enjoy your butterfly menu, get on the jet and go home.
Alfie Noakes
This is outrageous, clear proof there's no bubble. If you go tomorrow morning please take some photographs, mosaic out their faces and upload them somewhere everyone can share them. Which beach is it, by the way? Thanks.
Pukey2
Gambare:
Well, to be honest, after Australia's Mack Horton's hissy fit with China's Sun Yang, he sure was very very quiet too when it soon turned out that swimmers from his own country were caught out doping.
Tristis Quepe
I just shake my head wondering if all those in intensive care with Covid around the world were forced to watch this on the tv in their hospital room, and with no strength to reach the remote to cancel the tv and this horrible virus spreading event.
Looked like over one hundred sightseeing people at the beach this morning. All wearing Olympic badges. All gaijin. All no masks.
We live in at a Terrible time.
I think you missed the memo. We're apparently supposed to "celebrate" these people because of their talents in being born with freakish genetic good luck and the means to have access to the best facilities and coaches on the planet.
The regular Joes and Janes are, figuratively and literally, cannon fodder for these superstars who represent the "greatest of humanity".
Mocheake
Go U.S.A.! Great work by Ledecky getting revenge. Dressel is a beast!!
Matej
no doping involved?
just wondering if this was a "clear won",but possibly yes as he is american and there was no russian around...?
kurisupisu
Shouldn’t the Russians be voicing their concerns?
It’s rather suspicious
Anne O'Dyne
Shouldn’t the Russians be voicing their concerns?
Да, товарищ!
Yes, Comrade!
lostrune2
It took a World Record for Dressel to go 5-for-5!
Ledecky in the 800m has the Top 23 times in the history of the women event - it's amazing nobody else has managed to slip a top time in there! Now she's the first female swimmer to earn 6 individual Olympic golds
The women are carrying Australia - go shielas!