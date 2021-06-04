Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Models present elements and items including podium, music, costume and medal tray that will be used during the victory ceremonies at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, at the Ariake Arena, in Tokyo on Thursday. Photo: Issei Kato/Pool via AP
tokyo 2020 olympics

Eco-friendly Tokyo Olympic podium, medals, music unveiled

4 Comments
TOKYO

The organizing body of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday unveiled an environmentally friendly medal podium and newly composed music that will be played during victory ceremonies, as the Japanese capital marked 50 days to go until the major international sporting event.

During a live online event, the organizers introduced the navy-colored checkered podium, which was made from recycled plastic, as well as costumes and medal trays to be used by volunteers who will take part in the ceremonies.

AP21154357778912.jpg
A medal tray and medals that will be used during the victory ceremonies at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Photo: Issei Kato/Pool via AP

"For athletes standing on the podium and for others watching them, I believe (the ceremonies) will allow us to realize the value of holding the games during this time," Seiko Hashimoto, president of the committee, said of the games to be held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have 50 days. I feel like I can hear the footsteps of the athletes who will cross the sea and gather in Tokyo," she said. "The organizing committee will protect the health of athletes at all costs."

Podiums, designed by artist Asao Tokolo who created the games' emblems, were made using marine plastic waste and household plastic to highlight the committee's push for sustainability, one of the key concepts of the Olympics set to open on July 23.

Involving over 500 volunteers, a total of 878 ceremonies will be held during the Olympics and Paralympics, which were postponed for a year due to the global health crisis.

The Olympics will feature 33 sports consisting of 339 medal events, while the Paralympics, from Aug. 24, will have 539 events across 22 sports.

The victory ceremony music was created by Japanese composer Naoki Sato, who is behind the soundtracks of hit movies like "Rurouni Kenshin" series and "Eien no Zero" (The Eternal Zero), the committee said.

Volunteers who will take part in the ceremonies will wear blue costumes that combine the designs of traditional Japanese kimono and modern clothing. They can select whether to wear a garment in trouser or dress style.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

eco-friendly "pruning" of trees in Yoyogi Park. （＾＿－）

2 ( +3 / -1 )

Try as much as you want, this event will be a joke.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

I wonder why every day we have to be submitted to Olympics news, an avent held between friends , within a sect. whose members are the J politics, IOC members and athletes. Outsiders will not be allowed to join, only paying the bill later or buying a Tokyo 2020 mug or Tshirt

1 ( +2 / -1 )

The “Let’s Smile & Feel Good” about ‘J Inc.’ “media circus” continues.

(Should we all sing along?)

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Eco-friendly Tokyo Olympic not pandemic free Olympic

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Will the medals be individually wrapped in plastic?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

It might even be an eco-friendly event, but it will never be, for sure, a japanese-people-friendly event.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Cant’ fault the ”Pure” appearance of these good-looking, young people. They’ve done ‘their best’, despite the failings of the organization.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Sorry for the *cliché but, ... do those look like like ‘sushi trays*’?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

