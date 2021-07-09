Fans to be banned from Olympic events in Tokyo, 3 neighboring prefectures

Fans will be banned from Tokyo-area stadiums and arenas when the Olympics begin in two weeks, the city’s governor said Thursday after meeting with organizers of the pandemic-postponed games.
That means the Olympics will be a largely TV-only event, after the Japanese government put the capital under a COVID-19 state of emergency because of rising new infections and the highly contagious delta variant.
The declaration was made by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and the spectator ban was agreed to by Japanese Olympic organizers, the International Olympic Committee, the International Paralympic Committee, and the metropolitan government of Tokyo.
It was a serious blow for Japanese taxpayers and local organizers of the games, which already had been postponed from 2020 by the coronavirus. Hundreds of millions of dollars in ticket revenue will be lost, and that must be made up by the government. Fans also have endured months of uncertainty about whether the Olympics will go ahead.
“Many people were looking forward to watching the games at the venues, but I would like everyone to fully enjoy watching the games on TV at home,” Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said after the meeting. “It's gut-wrenching because many people looked forward to watching at the venues.”
Fans from abroad were banned months ago, and the new measures will mean no spectators in stadiums and arenas around Tokyo — both indoor and outdoor venues.
The ban covers Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures — Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba. A smattering of events in outlying areas, like baseball in the northeastern prefecture of Fukushima, will allow a limited number of fans.
The state of emergency begins July 12 and runs through Aug 22. The Olympics, which open July 23 and run through Aug 8, fall entirely under the emergency period, while the Paralympics open Aug 24.
“Taking into consideration the impact of the delta strain, and in order to prevent the resurgence of infections from spreading across the country, we need to step up virus prevention measures,” Suga said.
In principle, the July 23 opening ceremony at the new $1.4 billion National Stadium will be without paying fans, although some dignitaries, sponsors, IOC officials and others will be allowed to attend.
“We will have to review the situation about the dignitaries and stakeholders," organizing committee President Seiko Hashimoto said of the opening ceremony.
“No fans was a very difficult decision," she added.
Hashimoto acknowledged some regrets, particularly about the decision coming so late.
“We had no choice but to arrive at the no-spectator decision," she said. “We postponed and postponed, one after another. I have done some soul-searching about that.”
The emergency declaration made for a rude arrival for IOC President Thomas Bach, who landed Thursday in Tokyo for the games. He attended the virtual meeting on fans from his five-star hotel for IOC officials where he was self-isolating for three days.
“What can I say? Finally we are here,” Bach said, sounding upbeat as he opened the late night meeting that ended close to midnight. “I have been longing for this day for more than one year.”
Toshiro Muto, the CEO of the organizing committee, said many sponsors, federation officials and others would be considered to be “organizers” and thus would be allowed to attend venues. He said some might occupy public seating, but he said he did not know “the numerical details.”
Organizers had expected to generate about $800 million in ticket sales. Any shortfall — and it could be almost the entire amount — will have to be made up by Japanese government entities.
Japan is officially spending $15.4 billion on the Olympics, and several government audits say it's much larger. All but $6.7 billion is public money.
Two weeks ago, organizers and the IOC allowed venues to be filled to 50% of capacity, with crowds not to exceed 10,000. The state of emergency forced the late turnaround, which was always an option if infections got worse.
On Thursday, Tokyo reported 896 new cases, up from 673 a week earlier. It’s the 19th straight day that cases have topped the mark set seven days prior. New cases on Wednesday hit 920, the highest total since 1,010 were reported on May 13.
The main focus of the emergency is a request for bars, restaurants and karaoke parlors serving alcohol to close. A ban on serving alcohol is a key step to tone down Olympics-related festivities and keep people from drinking and partying. Tokyo residents are expected to face requests to stay home and watch the games on TV.
“How to stop people enjoying the Olympics from going out for drinks is a main issue,” Health Minister Norihisa Tamura said.
The rise in infections also has forced the Tokyo city government to pull the Olympic torch relay off the streets, allowing it only on remote islands off the capital's coast.
“The infections are in their expansion phase and everyone in this country must firmly understand the seriousness of it,” said Dr. Shigeru Omi, a top government medical adviser.
He urged authorities to take tough measures quickly ahead of the Olympics, with summer vacations approaching.
Omi has repeatedly called for a spectator ban, calling it “abnormal” to stage an Olympics during a pandemic.
A government COVID-19 advisory panel on Wednesday expressed concerns about the resurgence of infections.
“Two-thirds of the infections in the capital region are from Tokyo, and our concern is the spread of the infections to neighboring areas,” said Ryuji Wakita, director-general of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases.
The Olympics are pushing ahead against most medical advice, partially because the postponement stalled the IOC’s income flow. It gets almost 75% from selling broadcast rights, and estimates suggest it would lose $3 billion to $4 billion if the Olympics were canceled altogether.
About 11,000 Olympians and 4,400 Paralympians are expected to enter Japan, along with tens of thousands of officials, judges, administrators, sponsors, broadcasters and media. The IOC says more than 80% of Olympic Village residents will be vaccinated.
Nationwide, Japan has had about 810,000 cases and nearly 14,900 deaths. Only 15% of Japanese are fully vaccinated, still low compared with 47.4% in the United States and almost 50% in Britain.© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
divinda
Welcome to the ways of Japanese politics, Ms. Former Athlete.
flammenwerfer
Well it's seems unless you follow the narrative you will get down voted to oblivion.
Yes, I was the right call to make, but I am disappointed and saddened, and was looking forward immensely to going as a life long fan of the Games.
Such a shame.
snowymountainhell
Harken your ears, plebeians! Caesar commands. And his Tribunal abides. No pay your tribute unto Caesar.
Tokyo-Engr
@flammenwerfer
What is the narrative?
snowymountainhell
“Wave”? It looks like Bach is re-teaching his captive audience a traditional salute he proclaimed at the airport upon his arrival.
Monty
I said it yesterday and I am saying it now again.
A ban on serving alcohol is a key step to tone down Olympics-related festivities and keep people from drinking and partying.
This is the biggest BS I have ever heard.
Nobody was planing any Olympics related festivities.
People are against the Olympics or don't give a damn about the Olympics.
These Olympic Organizers are again damaging the hard working peoples well deserved vaccation.
At a SOE, people are requested not to travel to other prefectures.
Is Bach's trip to Hiroshima canceled?
snowymountainhell
As another possible ‘significant countermeasure in place’, it appeared just yesterday the current PM demonstrated the closed-fist, lesser plebeian (‘gaman’) ‘salute of submission’ to the athletes.
vanityofvanities
If the government wanted to open the Olympic in Tokyo by all means, why did they not begin vaccination earlier and widely? It is still at 15% who are vaccinated two doses. The figure is a lot lower than European countries.
LDTM
1.4 B I L L I O N dollars for an oval with some lines painted on it and a patch of grass in the middle.
And you aren’t even allowed go in to watch some younguns wander around waving flags
I don’t know about you guys, but laughing at this nonsense is the only thing that keeps me remotely sane.
tamanegi
Sorry to hear this news but glad President Bach could lift the spirit of Olympic.
“What can I say? Finally we are here,” Bach said, sounding upbeat as he opened the late night meeting that ended close to midnight. “I have been longing for this day for more than one year.”
jiji Xx
as for empty stadiums and arenas.... I wonder, will they have canned cheers, gasps, oohs-and-aahs, applause, to, you know, give the global TV audience that authentic Olympic experience.....
snowymountainhell
Today, Hashimoto demonstrates the ‘active listening’ pose as also, a lesser & meager form of salute for the masses to “their Victor”.
paddletime
According to the contract, only the IOC can cancel the Olympics. Since they do the games to make money from you and the government, they are not going to cancel them. I feel really bad for the folks that live in the vicinity and can't make money because of these restrictions, hopefully, other countries see this and modify or stop signing these limitless contracts with an obvious greedy organization that cares little or nothing at all for the citizens or athletes it's all about money. Have a great day, paddles up
AG
Should IOC have any consideration for the japanese people and the Olympics would have been postponed to a time when the country and its people could benefit from it.
This version of the Olympics is nothing more than a liability to the country, with very few exceptions.
IOC is using Japan to make their billions and, will leave the mess for japanese citizens and residents to clean up.
Capuchin
An olympics held under a state of emergency and with no fans. As long as Dentsu have the exclusive Asian broadcasting rights the show must go on. The lives and welfare of Japanese citizens are less important than Dentsu's bottom line.
zichi
More taxpayer money to refund the ticket sales. The most expensive games in history and the first without spectators.
Compared with the Euro semi-finals at Wembley Stadium. 120,000 fans.
P. Smith
If it’s not safe enough for fans, it’s not safe enough for athletes or Bach.
Jesus Christ, those in power are greedy imbeciles that the sheeple here just follow.
Kentarogaijin
Finally some common sense..
Alfie Noakes
Hands up who want $4 billion?
Pim
Bach is upbeat. Everyone else sad or angry or both. Well done.
zichi
Cost $26 billion/¥2.6 trillion.
Tokyo-Engr
This is to protect the IOC who does not want to take the blame for anything (even requring athletes to sign a liability waiver which specifically identifies Covid-19).
https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/more-sports/olympic-leaders-are-making-sure-the-tokyo-games-are-safe-e2-80-94-from-liability/ar-AALUWAb?ocid=uxbndlbing
As the article states: the Olympic organizers are making sure the games are safe - safe for the IOC from any liabilities.
This appears to be part of that plan. They are OK as long as they get the huge check from NBC. The could care less if the virus spreads due to the additionao 70,000 to 80,000 people who enter Japan during a State of Emergency.
llyfrgellydd
“But he did not know the numerical details”
Muto mate it’s your JOB TO KNOW this. Unbelievable!
NOMINATION
Not to worry, I guarantee "VIPs" and sponsors will be allowed in and they are happy that they don't deal with noise from the peasants aka regular people.
enolagay
Ok cue an intense ad campaign with a slogan like “at home olympics” or “my home olympics l!” All in terrible katakana English
Tora
How do you say this in Japanese? Would like to hear the original. Koike, I am sure it is "gut-wrenching" indeed.
However, the games should have been cancelled to avoid this "gut-wrenching". Why did you and the JOC have to be so stubborn?
Now Tokyo is going have these "gut-wrenching" games during a state of emergency while the rest of the world looks on in bemusement.
I bet global audience numbers will be extremely low and hope this destroys the IOC. Oh the bitter irony.
cleo
Euro 2020 blamed for surge in COVID-19 cases as fans flock to stadiums
https://www.google.co.jp/amp/s/www.cbc.ca/amp/1.6087294
zichi
All the Euro stadiums not just Wembley. Too early to know if Covid increased after Wembley. Another 60,000 fans for the Sunday finals.
COVID-19 guidance for your EURO 2020 match
Negative Lateral Flow Test or proof of full vaccination
https://www.uefa.com/uefaeuro-2020/event-guide/london/stadium/
Alfie Noakes
Muto mate it’s your JOB TO KNOW this. Unbelievable!
He's repeated this like a mantra at every single press conference I've seen or read about. Not knowing is clearly his job.
zichi
Tokyo is paying the price for the slow rollout of the double covid vaccinations.
Zoroto
Let this sink in:
If you are a Japanese citizen, you cannot return from India (or some other hard-hit countries), period.
If you are an Indian Olympic hanger-on, you are welcomed and not only that, you don't even need to quarantine.
How corrupt and messed up this is?
spinningplates
It's the first correct choice they've made. But...
They really needed Bach to reach this obvious decision?
I see Bach's version of quarantine doesn't even last 1 day...no doubt he mingled with staff and assorted others setting up his video meeting...which he could have done AT HOME!
Mike Dashler
Want to know what those outside of Japan think? I read an interesting article in Golf Digest today. The headline is, "The Tokyo Olympics are already a COVID-19 Dumpster Fire." A couple interesting points they mention.A nation famed for first-world logistical competence is running dead last among the 37 members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development members, the club of wealthy nations. This dismal performance isn’t just imperiling the Olympics — or the world’s third-biggest economy. It’s challenging basic notions about whether Japan can change at all.
- The bigger question, of why the country couldn't get its s*** together before the Olympics, is basically answered by a story of institutional failure.Finally, worst of all, this could have been postponed two years instead of one, but it seems like former PM Shinzo Abe wanted to be able to oversee the Games himself, and wasn't sure he'd be around in 2022 . . . only to have to step down last summer anyway. (Oh, and for good measure: there are rampant allegations of sexism among Japanese Olympic officials.)
Full article: https://www.golfdigest.com/story/2021-tokyo-olympics-covid-19-fans-spectators-vaccinations?utm_medium=email&utm_source=070821&utm_campaign=hitlist&utm_content=DM19202&uuid=2c4e31df-43c3-4a8f-af27-68bcee0cfa48