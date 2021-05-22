Newsletter Signup Register / Login
French President Emmanuel Macron, speaks with youths at a cinema during a visit to mark the reopening of cultural activities after closures during the pandemic, in Nevers, central France, on Friday. Photo: AP pool
tokyo 2020 olympics

French president to attend Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, France's sports minister said on Friday.

Macron would be the first Group of Seven nations leader to schedule their attendance at the Games, which had to be postponed by a year due the coronavirus pandemic.

France will host the next summer Olympics in 2024 in Paris and Macron's presence would be welcome support for the International Olympic Committee and local organizers.

"The President of the Republic (Emmanuel Macron) will be there for the opening", Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu told France Info radio.

She said she will also attend the Games, as would French Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer.

"We have to take the torch for Paris 2024 at the end of the Games," she said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
No one likes a smart Alec, but to think of all the continuous anti-Olympic sentiment on here...perhaps this is when people finally accept that it’s going to happen, and that it will be carried out safely, and we can try and enjoy Summer.

-9 ( +1 / -10 )

Has his wife given him a permission slip.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Macron picked the wrong date, it should have been the closing ceremony since Paris is the next host.

Abe visited Rio De Janeiro during its closing ceremony, donning the infamous Super Mario costume.

Other than Macron, other foreign head of states have no reason to visit Tokyo during this era of pandemic.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Lots of propaganda today to support the Olympics.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Tom DoleyToday 07:15 am JST

Lots of propaganda today to support the Olympics.

Last Monday Stephen Wade of AP tweeted there would be a major propaganda push this week. He was right.

"We have to take the torch for Paris 2024 at the end of the Games," she said.

Taking a suitcase full of taxpayers' yen would be more symbolic.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

