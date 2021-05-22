French president to attend Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

French President Emmanuel Macron, speaks with youths at a cinema during a visit to mark the reopening of cultural activities after closures during the pandemic, in Nevers, central France, on Friday.

French President Emmanuel Macron plans to attend the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, France's sports minister said on Friday.

Macron would be the first Group of Seven nations leader to schedule their attendance at the Games, which had to be postponed by a year due the coronavirus pandemic.

France will host the next summer Olympics in 2024 in Paris and Macron's presence would be welcome support for the International Olympic Committee and local organizers.

"The President of the Republic (Emmanuel Macron) will be there for the opening", Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu told France Info radio.

She said she will also attend the Games, as would French Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer.

"We have to take the torch for Paris 2024 at the end of the Games," she said.

