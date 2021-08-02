High jump friends decide on double gold over jump-off

The Italian high jumper leaped into his rival's arms, then belly-flopped onto the hard track, rolled around a few times and screamed.
Gianmarco Tamberi was just getting warmed up, too.
It's not every day you tie your good friend for gold.
Tamberi and Mutaz Barshim of Qatar agreed to the tie Sunday at the Tokyo Games in a competition settled not by clearing the top height but through a subtle nod.
Edge definitely to Tamberi, though, for the degree of difficulty in celebrations. That's not even counting all the hugs and kisses he delivered — or all of the people he jumped into the arms of.
He was just that excited. This was that crazy of an ending.
“I still can’t believe it happened,” Tamberi said. “Sharing with a friend is even more beautiful. ... It was just magical."
In a huddle with track officials, the athletes were given the option to settle the tie with a jump-off.
Barshim had a better idea: How about two golds? The official said that was possible.
Barshim nodded and Tamberi instantly accepted, slapping Barshim's hand and jumping into his arms. It would be far from his last celebration.
“For me, coming here, I know for a fact that for the performance I did, I deserve that gold," Barshim said. "He did the same thing, so I know he deserved that gold.”
It stressed sportsmanship, too — or so they hope. It also adds to Barshim's Olympic medal collection, pairing nicely with silver in Rio and another medal at the 2012 London Games.
“This is beyond sport,” Barshim said. “This is the message we deliver to the young generation.”
Both high jumpers were perfect until the bar was set to the Olympic-record height of 2.39 meters (7 feet, 10 inches). Each missed three times.
Funny, they actually talked about this sort of situation before. Not in great detail, though.
"We just said, ‘Imagine,’” Barshim recalled. “Today, it happened.”
When Italian sprinter Marcell Jacobs surprisingly won the 100 meters a few minutes later, there was Tamberi to greet him. Not so much as greet him as celebrate by jumping into the sprinter’s arms and curling his own arm around Jacobs’ bald head.
“I was in ecstasy. My heart was exploding,” Tamberi said. “I was just full of emotions and I just screamed at him before he got in the blocks and I just supported him. I’m the captain of the national team so I just felt to do something.”
Tamberi has kept a cast for five years — a reminder of his broken ankle just before Rio. He was in his best shape, too, which forced him to watch the Rio Games. When it came off, he wrote on it “Road to Tokyo 2020.” Then, he crossed out 2020 after the pandemic led to a postponement and wrote in red, "2021."
“I said to myself that day, ‘I want to be back in Tokyo and I want to fight for the gold medal,’” Tamberi said.
They appeared to have all sorts of fun during a competition in which Maksim Nedasekau of Belarus earned bronze. Tamberi launched an imaginary jump shot after clearing a height.
Swish.
Barshim was the epitome of cool in shades that kept falling off after his jumps. One time, he even swatted them away after a successful leap.
They broke.
“I've got 50 pairs,” Barshim said.
Now, one gold.
Another for his buddy, too.
“He’s one of my best friends. Not only on the track but outside of the track,” Barshim said. “We’re always together almost. True spirit, sportsmen spirit, coming here and delivering this message.
"He's one of my best friends. Not only on the track but outside of the track," Barshim said. "We're always together almost. True spirit, sportsmen spirit, coming here and delivering this message.

"Appreciate what he's done, he appreciates what I've done. This is amazing."
oldman_13
There were other moments of great sportsmanship as well, including when 800 meters runner Isaiah Jewett was tripped from behind by Nijel Amos and fell in his semifinal heat. Instead of being angry, Isaiah reached out to assist Nijel up and they both crossed the finish line. Isaiah by the way was reinstated and was allowed into the finals.
As much as many members of the JT community so desperately wanted these games to fail just to spite Japan, in fact the games have provided memorable moments highlighting the goodwill and sportsmanship of humanity, and thus have not been the failure they so desperately crave.
divinda
And yet, these guys needed to place the medals around their own heads so as to remain socially distant under the Covid protocols.
Speed
Yeah, 100%, I've been watching so many athletes yelling, hugging, and throwing sweat into each other's mouths, that I've been wondering what's the point of not just hanging the medals around the athletes' necks.
Why cut this traditional Olympic corner? The presenter and the athletes are all wearing masks on the podium anyway and they don't even need to talk to each other.
Asiaman7
From Yahoo Sports:
It's the first co-champions in an athletics competition since American Jim Thorpe and Norway's Ferdinand Bie won in men's pentathlon in 1912. Thorpe won the competition, but was later stripped of it for having played minor league baseball. The IOC later declared him a co-champion in 1982.
“Qatar's Mutaz Essa Barshim, Italy's Gianmarco Tamberi decide to share gold in men's high jump,” Yahoo Sports, 1 August 2021
joffy
Another great Tokyo 2020 moment. So far these games have been much better than expected. The excellent tv coverage and camera angles might have something to do with it. But organic, heartwarming stories always bloom in sport.
Randy Johnson
Yeah, 100%, I've been watching so many athletes yelling, hugging, and throwing sweat into each other's mouths, that I've been wondering what's the point of not just hanging the medals around the athletes' necks.
Why cut this traditional Olympic corner? The presenter and the athletes are all wearing masks on the podium anyway and they don't even need to talk to each other.
It's all form and no content.
Fighto!
If the high jumpers can share a medal, the golfers should be allowed to do so as well, instead of playing off for one medal.
Carcharodon
Wow, that was an absolutely epic High Jump comp, I watched the whole thing and it was riveting, despite having multiple events streaming this one got all my viewing attention.
The ending was just perfect, they both earned that gold, it was a dead heat, they had been going for several hours, were tired, and not performing to their best anymore and a jump-off would have detracted from the whole event, the Men's 100m was about to start.
Barshim with his cool as a cucumber sunglasses-wearing act, Barshim pulling out his leg cast, Starc the Australian with his mustache - and "roommate" in the crowd. Woo the Korean ecstatically smashing his PB, Kerr the cool chewing gum kiwi, The stoic Belorussian, the frustrated Russian. The highest clearances of any comp in Olympic history, even Mark Watson the commentator couldn't ruin the evening.
The Olympic spirit was spiriting last night ! Story of the games.
TrevorPeace
@davinda, spoilsport.
No offense, but I've played pretty high-level sport and I'm nearer to dying than you are. I hope. At least for your sake. No offence meant to Japan's great sake distilleries. Just wish they'd stop calling them 'factories'.
It's a beautiful day, eh?
Cricky
It was a beautiful moment.
ShinkansenCaboose
The bronze winner should have been jumping for joy himself.
Inaka Life
This should be a double silver. It doesn’t seem right that the athletes can just decide to not complete the event so that they both get gold.
kohakuebisu
I didn't see it, but it's a step up on the test event for the women's triathlon a couple of years ago. In that, the British girls crossed the line together and were promply disqualified for "engineering the result" or some other jobsworth blazer-enforced rule.
divinda
Could whoever upvoted this please decipher it for me?
Pukey2
I bet the English would have loved that option at Euro 2020.
shogun36
Tie…….what is this? Soccer?
Find out who really is the best!!!
Pukey2
Anybody who tuned in after the gold(s) were decided would have thought the Italian had just lost his family to a plane crash.
Pukey2
I bet the Qatari would have changed his tune had he been offered the chance to share silver with the Italian!!!