tokyo 2020 olympics

Homare Sawa, runner in first leg of Olympics torch relay, drops out

TOKYO

One of the first runners in the Tokyo Olympics torch relay has dropped out of the event scheduled for Thursday, the Games organzing committee said on Wednesday.

Homare Sawa, captain of Japan's women's football team, which won the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup, was one of those kicking off the torch relay on Thursday.

Her former coach Norio Sasaki told a press conference she had decided to pull out, citing health reasons.

 citing health reasons

Got the Vid?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Health reason or protesting the Tokyo Olympic debacle,lol?

5 ( +6 / -1 )

More likely she knows being a part of anything associated with the corrupt Olympics will damage her good reputation. She made the right call.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

Right, drop out to avoid any further embarrassment or (area related) health issues.

Keep up your reputation as a great sports-woman!

6 ( +6 / -0 )

I remember when Japan won the World Cup back in 2011 and the oyaji 'experts' on TV were criticizing her on TV for having hair that was too long.

They soon changed their tune when Japan won the title.

I hope she is getting her own back on the oyaji fraternity by baling out at the last moment.......leving them with egg on their faces and that she isn't sick.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Health reasons indeed. Smart move, Sawa-san. Nadeshiko's victory in the World Cup after the triple disaster was a great way to support your community, and this time, you have again chosen the way to lead through a crisis. You continue to be a shining example and the Japanese public is smart enough to read your public health message . Let's hope that many others follow your example. Clean up sport!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

