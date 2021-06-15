IOC Vice President Coates arrives in Tokyo to coordinate Olympic preparations

International Olympic Committee (IOC) Vice President and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Coordination Commission Chairman John Coates arrives at Haneda Airport in Tokyo on Tuesday.

International Olympic Committee Vice President John Coates arrived in Japan on Tuesday along with other senior officials to coordinate preparations for the Tokyo Olympics starting late next month.

Coates' visit comes amid strong public concern in Japan over hosting the games during the coronavirus pandemic. He stirred controversy when he said last month that the Olympics could be staged even during a state of emergency.

Coates, who heads the IOC's coordination commission, was given a PCR test upon arrival and emerged in the arrival lobby 90 minutes later. He and other officials will be quarantined for three days followed by 11 days of restrictions on their activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tokyo Olympics are due to start on July 23, following a one-year postponement because of the pandemic.

IOC chief Thomas Bach will arrive in Japan in July ahead of the games, according to the organizing body.

The Japanese government issued a state of emergency in the capital and other parts of the country in April following the fourth wave of coronavirus infections. The measure was extended to June 20.

But the government is considering placing Tokyo under a quasi-state of emergency, which has less restrictive measures, during the Olympics, officials said Monday.

The government and the organizing body have been struggling to win more support for the Olympics.

